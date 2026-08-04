Home  » Sports » How Indian Army Athletes Secured 16 Medals At Commonwealth Games

How Indian Army Athletes Secured 16 Medals At Commonwealth Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 04, 2026 16:10 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover how Indian Army athletes showcased their exceptional talent at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, securing 16 medals and reaffirming the Army's commitment to nurturing world-class sporting talent for national glory.

Photograph: B Mathur/Reuters

Photograph: B Mathur/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian Army athletes achieved an "exceptional performance" at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.
  • A contingent of 20 Army athletes secured a total of 16 medals: eight gold, seven silver, and one bronze.
  • Army athletes excelled across various disciplines including judo, boxing, athletics, para athletics, and weightlifting.
  • The achievements underscore the Indian Army's commitment to nurturing world-class athletes and advancing national sporting aspirations.
  • This success aligns with the Indian Army's long-term vision through Mission Olympics 2036.

The Indian Army on Tuesday hailed the "exceptional performance" of its athletes at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, saying it was a testimony to their zeal and commitment across different sports. The Army said its athletes won 16 medals at the event and underlined that the achievements reaffirm its steadfast commitment to nurturing world-class athletes and advancing the nation's sporting aspirations.

Medal Haul And Sporting Excellence

A contingent of 20 Army athletes won 16 medals -- eight gold, seven silver and a bronze -- at the recently concluded games, it said in a post on X. "Har Kaam, Desh Ke Naam #GeneralDhirajSeth, #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy extend heartiest congratulations to the Indian Army athletes for their outstanding performance at the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026," the Army said.

 

The Army said its athletes excelled in judo, boxing, athletics, para athletics and weightlifting. He also shared a video clip featuring glimpses of the winning moments.

"Indian Army athletes' exceptional performance is testimony of their zeal and commitment. The achievements reaffirm the Indian Army's steadfast commitment to nurturing world-class athletes and advancing the Nation's sporting aspirations through Mission Olympics 2036," the Army said.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games concluded on August 3 after 11 days of intense competition, with India finishing fourth in the overall medal tally with 39 medals -- 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze Ahmedabad in Gujarat will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking the event's return to India after two decades. India last staged the Games in New Delhi in 2010.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

indian army athletescommonwealth games glasgow 2026sports medalsmission olympics 2036indian sports achievements

More From Rediff

Pochettino extends contract, to stay US coach till 2030 WC

Pochettino extends contract, to stay US coach till 2030 WC
Chelsea sign veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson

Chelsea sign veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson
India U20 Football Team Defeats Singapore 3-0

India U20 Football Team Defeats Singapore 3-0

Related Stories

PM Modi's Message To Indian Athletes At Commonwealth Games

PM Modi's Message To Indian Athletes At Commonwealth Games

Web Stories

Vivo T5x 5G Makes A Splash

Vivo T5x 5G Makes A Splash
Huawei Pura 90s Unveiled

Huawei Pura 90s Unveiled
Hot & Sour Soup: 10-Min Recipe

Hot & Sour Soup: 10-Min Recipe

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026