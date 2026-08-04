How Indian Army Athletes Secured 16 Medals At Commonwealth Games

Discover how Indian Army athletes showcased their exceptional talent at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, securing 16 medals and reaffirming the Army's commitment to nurturing world-class sporting talent for national glory.

Photograph: B Mathur/Reuters

Key Points Indian Army athletes achieved an "exceptional performance" at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

A contingent of 20 Army athletes secured a total of 16 medals: eight gold, seven silver, and one bronze.

Army athletes excelled across various disciplines including judo, boxing, athletics, para athletics, and weightlifting.

The achievements underscore the Indian Army's commitment to nurturing world-class athletes and advancing national sporting aspirations.

This success aligns with the Indian Army's long-term vision through Mission Olympics 2036.

The Indian Army on Tuesday hailed the "exceptional performance" of its athletes at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, saying it was a testimony to their zeal and commitment across different sports. The Army said its athletes won 16 medals at the event and underlined that the achievements reaffirm its steadfast commitment to nurturing world-class athletes and advancing the nation's sporting aspirations.

Medal Haul And Sporting Excellence

A contingent of 20 Army athletes won 16 medals -- eight gold, seven silver and a bronze -- at the recently concluded games, it said in a post on X. "Har Kaam, Desh Ke Naam #GeneralDhirajSeth, #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy extend heartiest congratulations to the Indian Army athletes for their outstanding performance at the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026," the Army said.

The Army said its athletes excelled in judo, boxing, athletics, para athletics and weightlifting. He also shared a video clip featuring glimpses of the winning moments.

"Indian Army athletes' exceptional performance is testimony of their zeal and commitment. The achievements reaffirm the Indian Army's steadfast commitment to nurturing world-class athletes and advancing the Nation's sporting aspirations through Mission Olympics 2036," the Army said.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games concluded on August 3 after 11 days of intense competition, with India finishing fourth in the overall medal tally with 39 medals -- 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze Ahmedabad in Gujarat will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking the event's return to India after two decades. India last staged the Games in New Delhi in 2010.