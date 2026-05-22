National Armwrestling Championship To Be Held At Rashtriya Raksha University

The Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat is set to host the 4th National Armwrestling and Para Armwrestling Championship, drawing over 2,000 athletes from across India.

Key Points Rashtriya Raksha University will host the 4th National Armwrestling and Para Armwrestling Championship.

The championship is jointly organised by the Armwrestling Federation of Gujarat and People's Armwrestling Federation India.

The event is expected to draw over 2,000 athletes from 27 states across India.

The championship aligns with RRU's vision of strengthening institutional capacity for large-scale sporting events.

Hosting the event complements Gujarat's expanding role in the global sporting ecosystem.

The Rashtriya Raksha University will host the 4th National Armwrestling and Para Armwrestling Championship from May 29 to June 2 at its Lavad campus here, officials said on Friday.

National Armwrestling Championship Details

The championship is jointly organized by the Armwrestling Federation of Gujarat and People's Armwrestling Federation India, they said.

"During the inaugural ceremony on May 30, there will be the participation of key figures from the sport, including Preeti Jhangiani, President of People Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI); Praveen Dabas (owner of Pro Panja League), and representatives from the Armwrestling Association of Gujarat (ASAG), specifically general secretary Rajender Singh Parmar and treasurer Mayank Patel," an official release stated.

Expected Participation and Representation

The event is expected to witness participation from more than 2,000 athletes representing 27 states across India, making it one of the largest armwrestling championships ever organised in the country, the release added.

"Participation data reveals strong representation from across the country, particularly from the North-Eastern states, which are expected to send approximately 350 athletes. Kerala follows with 289 participants, while Uttar Pradesh and the host state Gujarat are expected to field 140 and 105 athletes, respectively," it said.

RRU's Vision and Future Sporting Events

University officials said hosting the championship aligns with RRU's broader vision of strengthening institutional capacity for conducting large-scale sporting events.

The initiative is particularly relevant as the university prepares for its role as a host institution for the 2029 World Police and Fire Games, they pointed out.

The event also complements Gujarat's expanding footprint in the global sporting ecosystem and aligns with Ahmedabad's ambitious vision of hosting the 2036 Olympics, the release added.