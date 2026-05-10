Defence Forces Pedal For Fit India Campaign

Indian defence forces joined citizens in a vibrant display of fitness and cycling at the 73rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Key Points The 73rd Fit India Sundays on Cycle event promoted fitness and cycling.

Defence forces personnel participated in the Fit India cycling event.

Over 800 participants joined the nationwide cycling movement.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports organised the Fit India event.

The 73rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle turned the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium into a vibrant sea of olive green, navy white and air force blue on Sunday morning as personnel from the defence forces joined citizens for the nationwide cycling movement.

Defence Personnel Boost Cycling Event

More than 800 participants took part in the event, including 60 representatives from the armed forces - 20 each from the Army, Navy and Air Force - alongside athletes, fitness enthusiasts, students and families.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI).