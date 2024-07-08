News
Duplantis misses world record but on track for Olympics

Duplantis misses world record but on track for Olympics

July 08, 2024 15:32 IST
IMAGE: Armand Duplantis, who broke the world record for the eighth time with a vault of 6.24 metres in April's Xiamen Diamond League meet, cleared 6.00 with his first attempt. Photographs: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis secured victory at the Paris Diamond League meet with his first attempt on Sunday and while he failed to break his own world record he said his preparations for the Paris Games are on the right track.

 

The Swede, who broke the world record for the eighth time with a vault of 6.24 metres in April's Xiamen Diamond League meet, cleared 6.00 with his first attempt. His closest challenger, American Sam Kendricks, cleared 5.95.

Duplantis had three failed attempts at 6.25, though conditions did not help.

"I like where things are at and I know that I can be just even that much a little better for the Olympics in a month," Duplantis said.



Asked if the windy weather was a factor he said: "I just probably needed a tiny bit more grip a little bit more depth. It's very difficult and it demands for me to be pretty much perfect to make a world record.

"I'm going to go back to Stockholm and do some training and then if I'm able to take care of business and win the Olympics in a month then it's going to be a lot of wine and all that good stuff that you can get here in Paris."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
