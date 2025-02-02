HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Praggnanandhaa beats Gukesh to win Tata Steel Chess

Praggnanandhaa beats Gukesh to win Tata Steel Chess

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 03, 2025 00:29 IST

x

R Praggnanandhaa

IMAGE: R Praggnanandhaa beat compatriot D Gukesh in the blitz tie-breaks to win the Tata Steel Masters chess title. Photograph: Jurriaan Hoefsmit/Tata Steel Chess

R Praggnanandhaa outclassed world champion D Gukesh in sudden death to win Tata Steel Masters chess title, in Wijk Aan Zee, The Netherlands, on Sunday.

Earlier, World champion D Gukesh and Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa lost on a dramatic final day but still set up a tie-breaker at the end of the 13th and final round.

Gukesh suffered his first defeat as the World champion, bowing to some energetic play by compatriot Arjun Erigaisi while Praggnanandhaa went down against Vincent Keymer, whose technique was impeccable on the final day.

IMAGE: Arjun Erigaisi in action against D Gukesh at the Tata Steel Masters 2025 chess tournament on Sunday. Photograph: Jurriaan Hoefsmit/Tata Steel Chess

Interestingly enough, the chess buffs were reminded of the 2013 Candidates tournament where Magnus Carlsen of Norway and Vladimir Kramnik of Russia were leading together but both lost.

Carlsen won on tie-break and went on to beat Viswanathan Anand to be crowned the world champion for the first time.

Despite the loss, Praggnanandhaa will play tie-break games of shorter duration against Gukesh after the two ended with identical 8.5 points each. The other contender Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan was denied the full point by P Harikrishna, who played a hard fought draw.

 

In the tiebreaker, the players will play two games of three minutes each with a two seconds increment after every move. If the result is still tied then sudden-death games will be played until a winner is found.

Gukesh's ambition to play out of the rule book did not pay dividends as Erigaisi, playing black, was up to the task in a Petroff defense game. Both players castled on opposite flanks and the dynamics turned in Erigaisi's favour as he opened up the king side before his king came under serious scrutiny.

Gukesh tried some tricks but it was simply not his day. To Erigaisi's credit, he turned a forgettable performance into something really worthwhile by winning the last two rounds. In the 12th and penultimate round, Erigaisi had beaten Abdusattorov.

Praggnanandhaa went for the Caro-Kann defense as black and equalised in the ensuing middle game. However, Keymer found his chances once Praggnanandhaa had his Bishop tied down to the defense of his own pawns.

With Bishops of opposite colour on board in a queen and minor piece endgame, Praggnanandhaa had to defend very accurately but it's never easy with the clock ticking away.

It was on the 43rd move that Praggnanandhaa blundered but Keymer could not find the finishing blow. However, the pressure kept on becoming intense and finally Praggnanandhaa made the decisive error, leading to a trade of the knights.

Keymer blundered again in the game of fluctuating fortunes and it was a near heartbreak for Praggnanandhaa as he failed to find the path to a draw. Another blundered by Praggnanandhaa on the 76th move gave Keymer a full point four moves later.

In the Challengers' section, R Vaishali ended the hopes of Erwin L'Ami of Holland with a fine victory with white pieces, while Divya Deshmukh played out a draw with Dutchman Arthur Pijpers.

Nguyen Thai Dai Van of the Czech Republic and Ayden Suleymanli of Azerbaijan tied for the top spot on 9.5 points each.

Vaishali finished her event on six points, while Divya ended on 3.5 points.

Results (Final round)

Masters: D Gukesh (Ind, 8.5.) lost to Arjun Erigaisi (Ind, 5.5); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 6) beat R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 8.5); Vladimir Fedoseev (Slo, 7.5) drew with Wei Yi (Chn, 7); Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 6) lost to Max Warmerdam (Ned, 4.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 7) drew with Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 5.5); Alexey Sarana (Srb, 6) drew with Leon Luke Mendonca (Ind, 5); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 8) drew with P Harikrishna (Ind, 6).

Challengers: Miaoyi Lu (Chn, 5.5) lost to Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzb, 8); Nogerbek Kazybek (Kaz, 7.5) beat Oro Faustino (Arg, 3.5); R Vaishali (Ind, 6) beat Erwin L'Ami (Ned, 8.5); Svane Frederik (Ger, 7.5) drew with Ediz Gurel (Tur, 7.5); Irina Bulmaga (Rom, 1) lost to Aydin Suleymanli (Aze, 9.5); Benjamin Bok (Ned, 8) lost to Nguyen Thai Dai Vam (Cze, 9.5); Arthur Pijpers (Ned, 5.5) drew with Divya Deshmukh (Ind, 3.5).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Should Women's Chess Be Abolished?
Should Women's Chess Be Abolished?
Tata Steel Chess: Can Gukesh surpass Anand?
Tata Steel Chess: Can Gukesh surpass Anand?
Yakubboev aplogises to Vaishali for handshake row
Yakubboev aplogises to Vaishali for handshake row
Why Uzbek GM refused Vaishali's handshake
Why Uzbek GM refused Vaishali's handshake
World Champ Gukesh dreams of chess in Olympics
World Champ Gukesh dreams of chess in Olympics

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Tempting Chia Seed Recipes For A Protein Boost

webstory image 2

Key Changes On UPI Transaction IDs

webstory image 3

How To Help Your Child Overcome Shyness

VIDEOS

Avneet Kaur snapped at Mumbai airport1:32

Avneet Kaur snapped at Mumbai airport

9 killed as vehicle plunges into Bhakra Canal in Haryana1:40

9 killed as vehicle plunges into Bhakra Canal in Haryana

Drone captures mesmerising visuals of Maha Kumbh1:26

Drone captures mesmerising visuals of Maha Kumbh

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD