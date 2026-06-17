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Youth Captains To Lead India At Pickleball World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 17, 2026 14:56 IST

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Discover the young leaders set to represent India at the upcoming Pickleball World Cup in Vietnam, as Arjun Singh and Veer Shah take the helm of the U-18 and U-14 national teams.

Key Points

  • Arjun Singh and Veer Shah appointed captains for India's U-18 and U-14 Pickleball World Cup teams.
  • The Indian squads were selected following trials held in Ahmedabad from June 12 to 14.
  • The Pickleball World Cup is scheduled to take place in Da Nang, Vietnam, from August 30 to September 6.
  • Indian officials and captains express strong confidence in the team's ability to achieve better results this year.
  • The tournament aims to inspire young athletes in India to engage with the sport of pickleball.
Arjun Singh and Veer Shah were on Wednesday picked as Indian captains for the U-18 and U-14 categories respectively for the Pickleball World Cup later this year. The squads were announced after official selection trials held in Ahmedabad from June 12 to 14. The World Cup is scheduled to be held in Da Nang, Vietnam, from August 30 to September 6.

India's Confidence And Squad Details

"The Indian squad looks extremely strong and we are confident that we will be able to better our result from the last time," Arjun said. "Da Nang will be a true proving ground, and we have full confidence that this team will play with immense passion, carry the tricolour with pride, and inspire countless young kids back home to pick up a paddle," Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, IPA president said.

 

Squads: U-18: Arjun Singh, Aditya Singh, Naomi Amalsadiwala, Dev Shah, Purvansh Patel, Vivaan Patel, Ashritha Raju and Diya Mattipati. U-14: Veer Shah, Viransh Chopra, Aarin Ballani, Mahika Rathod, Maansi Kartik and Aashritaa S.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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