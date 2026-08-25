Indian Shuttlers Shine At Junior International Grand Prix

Discover how India's Arjun Reddy Aluguvelli delivered a major upset against eighth seed Adithya Kiran at the Indian Junior International Grand Prix badminton tournament, alongside other thrilling Indian victories.

Key Points Arjun Reddy Aluguvelli, an Indian shuttler, upset eighth seed Adithya Kiran from the UAE.

The match between Aluguvelli and Kiran was a hard-fought three-game contest.

Second seed Jagsher Singh Khangurra also secured a tough victory against Neeraj Nair PS.

Vaibhav Singh won another three-game encounter against fellow Indian Vernan Mahanta.

Indian players demonstrated strong performances and resilience in the tournament.

India's Arjun Reddy Aluguvelli upset eighth seeded Adithya Kiran from the UAE in the Indian Junior International Grand Prix badminton tournament here on Tuesday. Arjun got the better of his opponent 21-18, 19-21, 21-19 in a hard-fought contest.

The second seeded Jagsher Singh Khangurra was also made to work hard by Neeraj Nair PS, with the latter winning the contest 20-22, 21-8, 21-15.

Vaibhav Singh survived another three-game encounter against compatriot Vernan Mahanta, winning 21-10, 20-22, 21-19. Vaibhav made a strong start before Mahanta fought back to level the contest, but the former held his nerve in the deciding game to emerge victorious.