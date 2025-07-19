Kadhe-Prashanth lose in Swiss Open semis

IMAGE: Arjun Kadhe (in picture) and his partner Vijay Sundar Prashanth were beaten in the semi-finals of the Swiss Open. Photograph: Tata Open Maharashtra

The Indian pair of Arjun Kadhe and Vijay Sundar Prashanth were beaten in the semi-finals of the Swiss Open after losing in straight sets to third seeds Albano Olivetti and Hendrik Jebens, in Gstaad.



The unseeded Kadhe and Prashanth fought tooth and nail before losing 5-7, 5-7 in one hour and 22 minutes to the French-German

combination on Friday.Kadhe thus missed out competing in his second ATP 250 final. He had won the Almaty Open last year with compatriot Rithvik Bollipalli.

This month at least three separate Indian pairs competed on the ATP Tour, a clear indication that Asian Games preparations are underway.



N Sriram Balaji paired with Bollipalli while Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan teamed with Niki Kalyan Poonacha.