Arjun Erigaisi stuns Anand to win Jerusalem Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 04, 2025 14:18 IST

Arjun Erigaisi

IMAGE: Arjun Erigaisi struck in the first Blitz tie-break match by winning with the white pieces to take a decisive lead in the fixture. Photograph: Michał Walusza/FIDE

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi defeated five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand in an all-Indian final to clinch the Jerusalem Masters title in Jerusalem.

After the duo drew the opening rapid games, Erigaisi struck in the first Blitz tie-break match by winning with the white pieces to take a decisive lead in the fixture.

The 22-year-old also held a winning position in the second blitz encounter before settling for a draw, which was enough for him to win the fixture 2.5-1.5 and title, according to a report by 'chessbase.com'.

"It wasn't easy. There were a lot of challenges. My quality wasn't the best. I'm just glad I managed to make it through," Arjun told the organisers in an interview after winning the title.

"Today, both the matches (versus Peter Svidler and then Anand) were very tense. In the first game against Anand sir we both missed our chances. But in blitz, I think I played quite well," he added.

 

On losing control of Game 1 in the final despite having a white pieces advantage, Erigaisi said that he was worried after "messing up" but managed to recover.

"During the game, I was very worried. I knew I was winning and I knew I messed it. So, I was definitely worried. But okay, all I had to do was to fight back and that is what I was trying to do."

With the win, Erigaisi pocketed USD 55,000 while Anand walked away with USD 35,000.

Arjun had defeated Russian Grandmaster Peter Svidler in his last four stage fixture while Anand outplayed reigning World Blitz champion Ian Nepomniachtchi in the semi-final.

Svidler defeated compatriot compatriot Nepomniachtchi 2.5-1.5 in the third-place playoff.

The Jerusalem Masters is a closed invitational 12-player round-robin tournament in which the top four advance to the playoffs. 

