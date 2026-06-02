Arjun Erigaisi Only Indian In World's Top 10; Gukesh 19th

IMAGE: Arjun Erigaisi has an ELO rating of 2761. Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE World Cup Goa 2025

Key Points Arjun Erigaisi has an ELO rating of 2761 to be ranked eighth in the chess world rankings.

World chess champion D Gukesh is ranked 19 with the legendary Viswanathan Anand ranked 13th.

Magnus Carlsen continues to be World No 1 with an ELO rating of 2841.

Ranked eighth, Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi is the sole Indian to figure in the top ten rankings in the world while World Chess Champion D Gukesh is ranked 19th, as per the FIDE or the International Chess Federation's June ranking.



Erigaisi has an ELO rating of 2761. He is followed by former World champion Viswanathan Anand ranked 13 with an ELO rating of 2739.



Norwegian GM and former World Champion Magnus Carlsen continues to maintain his first rank with an ELO rating of 2841.

Carlsen is followed by American GMs Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamua with ELO points 2792 each at the number two and three in the world.



The contender for the World Champion title Uzbekistan GM Javokhir Sindarov is ranked fourth in the world with an ELO points of 2777.



The title clash between Gukesh and Sindarov is expected to be held later this year.



Though Gukesh does not figure in the top 15 in the open category, he is top-ranked in the Juniors category.



Interestingly, two other GMs V Pranav (2661) and M Pranesh (2644) are ranked third and fifth in the World Juniors category.

Koneru Humpy Ranked Sixth In The World

In the women's section GM Koneru Humpy is ranked sixth in the world with a rating of 2535 while the top four spots are occupied by Chinese GMs Yifan Hou (2596), Tingjie Lei (2566), World Women's Champion Wenjun Ju (2559) and Jiner Zhu (2547).



GM R Vaishali, who will challenge Wenjun Ju for the World title this year, is ranked 13 (2496) below compatriot GM Divya Deshmukh (2500) who is ranked 11.



In the girl's section, Women FIDE Master Shubhi Gupta is ranked fourth with a rating of 2426 -- the sole Indian to figure in the top ten.

Meanwhile, FIDE said it has extended the formal bidding procedure for hosting the World Championship Match 2026 until June 21, 2026.



FIDE said it has received several letters of intent from the potential organisers of the FIDE World Championship Match 2026.



At the same time, providing formal guarantees takes more time than expected due to significant budget requirements.



'FIDE has therefore extended the formal bidding procedure until June 21, 2026. This provides sufficient time for bidders to supply all the required documentation for hosting the most prestigious event on the chess calendar,' FIDE said.