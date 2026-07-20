Arjun Erigaisi capitalises on Gukesh's errors to share lead at Chennai Grand Masters

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi has surged into a joint lead at the prestigious Chennai Grand Masters chess tournament, capitalising on errors by world champion D Gukesh, setting up a thrilling finish with just two rounds remaining.

IMAGE: Arjun Erigaisi is in joint lead with 3.5 points after five rounds of the Chennai Grand Masters. Photograph: Anna Shtourman/FIDE

Key Points Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi secured a crucial win against world champion D Gukesh.

Erigaisi now shares the joint lead with French GM Alireza Firouzja, both on 3.5 points.

GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov is also a strong contender, half a point behind the leaders.

The Chennai Grand Masters is a round-robin tournament featuring eight grandmasters.

The tournament offers a substantial prize purse and valuable FIDE Circuit points.

India's Arjun Erigaisi capitalised on world champion D Gukesh's errors to storm into the joint lead after the fifth round of the fourth edition of the Chennai Grand Masters on Monday.

With just two rounds left to play, Erigaisi is tied with French GM Alireza Firouzja on 3.5 points, while GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov also registered a win with black to throw his hat in the title race, remaining half a point behind on 3.

Tournament Overview And Stakes

Eight grandmasters face-off in a round robin format in the tournment which offers a prize purse of Rs 75,00,000 and valuable FIDE Circuit points.

After the fourth round ending in all draws, Abdusattorov took the attack to Indian GM Nihal Sarin with black pieces and slowly but surely tightened the noose to force his opponent to resign after 38 moves.

Erigaisi's Strategic Victory Over Gukesh

The all-Indian clash between Erigaisi and Gukesh began with a ceremonial opening move by Jeshua J, a Tamil Nadu-born youngster who holds the record of becoming the youngest Arena FIDE Master at the age of 7 years, 10 months and 8 days.

Thereafter, Erigaisi played a solid game with black and was quick to go for the kill once the world champion's accuracy of moves dropped in the middle game.

Erigaisi stayed patient and once it was clear that his pawn on the d-file was sure to be promoted to a queen, Gukesh resigned on move 63. While Firouzja, who had won the first two rounds, settled for a draw against GM Dmitry Andreikin after 41 moves.

Round 5 Results:

• GM M Pranesh (2) drew with GM Hans Niemann (2)

• GM D Gukesh (1.5) lost to GM Arjun Erigaisi (3.5)

• GM Nihal Sarin (2) lost to GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov (3)

• GM Alireza Firouzja (3.5) drew with GM Dmitry Andreikin (2.5)

Round 6 Pairing (July 21, 3:00 pm IST):

• GM Hans Niemann vs GM Dmitry Andreikin

• GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov vs GM Alireza Firouzja

• GM M Pranesh vs GM D Gukesh

• GM Arjun Erigaisi vs GM Nihal Sarin.