HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Arjun-Elavenil clinch 10m air rifle gold!

Arjun-Elavenil clinch 10m air rifle gold!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read
Share:

August 23, 2025 13:45 IST

India's Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan celebrate on winning the 10m air rifle mixed team gold at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Saturday

IMAGE: India's Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan celebrate on winning the 10m air rifle mixed team gold at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy India AllSports/X

India's Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan bagged the gold medal in 10m air rifle mixed team event of 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.

The Indian pair outclassed China's Dingke Lu and Xinlu Peng 17-11 to finish on top of the podium.

 

The Chinese pair was leading in the initial round but the Indians, who faltered early with shots of 9.5 and 10.1, made a stirring comeback in the later rounds to claim the gold.

It was the second gold medal for Elavenil in the event after finishing atop the table in the 10m air rifle women's competition.

Earlier, the Indian trio of Babuta, Rudrankksh Patil, and Kiran Jadhav had clinched the team gold in men's 10m Air Rifle event.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Revealed: How Rinku Singh bowled over MP Priya Saroj
Revealed: How Rinku Singh bowled over MP Priya Saroj
It's Official! Kerala to host Messi-Led Argentina!
It's Official! Kerala to host Messi-Led Argentina!
Gill Chills On Holiday
Gill Chills On Holiday
Can These Men Upset Sinner, Alcaraz?
Can These Men Upset Sinner, Alcaraz?
Suryakumar's wife comes in support of Dhanashree
Suryakumar's wife comes in support of Dhanashree

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Countries That Cook The Most

webstory image 2

7 Greens You Ought To Be Eating

webstory image 3

HP Expands Gaming Lineup With Omen 16 Laptop In India

VIDEOS

Devotees take holy dip in River Ganga on 'Shani Amavasya' 0:41

Devotees take holy dip in River Ganga on 'Shani Amavasya'

Mehreen Pirzada visits Mahakaleshwar Temple0:59

Mehreen Pirzada visits Mahakaleshwar Temple

Farmers celebrate vibrant Pola festival in Maharashtra's Jalgaon1:15

Farmers celebrate vibrant Pola festival in Maharashtra's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV