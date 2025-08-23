Arjun-Elavenil clinch 10m air rifle gold!

IMAGE: India's Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan celebrate on winning the 10m air rifle mixed team gold at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy India AllSports/X

India's Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan bagged the gold medal in 10m air rifle mixed team event of 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.

The Indian pair outclassed China's Dingke Lu and Xinlu Peng 17-11 to finish on top of the podium.

The Chinese pair was leading in the initial round but the Indians, who faltered early with shots of 9.5 and 10.1, made a stirring comeback in the later rounds to claim the gold.

It was the second gold medal for Elavenil in the event after finishing atop the table in the 10m air rifle women's competition.

Earlier, the Indian trio of Babuta, Rudrankksh Patil, and Kiran Jadhav had clinched the team gold in men's 10m Air Rifle event.