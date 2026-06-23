Air Force Secures Victory In Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Opener

The Indian Air Force commenced the 7th Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament with a commanding 2-0 win against the Indian Army (Southern Command), highlighting the prestigious event's competitive spirit.

Key Points Indian Air Force secured a 2-0 victory over Indian Army (Southern Command) in the opening match.

Agniveer Vinayak Santosh Hande was awarded Man of the Match and a Rs 25,000 prize.

The 7th Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament features 16 participating teams.

Air Marshal S Sivakumar inaugurated the prestigious national hockey tournament.

The tournament aims to provide a platform for elite hockey teams in India.

Indian Air Force beat Indian Army (Southern Command) 2-0 in the opening match of the 7th Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament. Agniveer Vinayak Santosh Hande was declared as man of the match.

Tournament Inauguration And Key Details

A total of 16 teams are participating in the tournament, organised by Air Force Sports Control Board. The opening ceremony was attended by Air Marshal S Sivakumar, VSM, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration (AOA), who declared the tournament open. The Chief Guest presented a cheque of Rs 25,000 to Hande.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal Sivakumar said, "We are delighted to be back with the Marshal of the Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament which is the most prestigious tournament in the country. This tournament will provide a platform for the elite hockey teams of the country. Indian Air Force will ensure that no stone is left unturned in the smooth conduct of the tournament."