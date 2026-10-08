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Dutta And Santosh Clinch U-13 National TT Titles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 08, 2026 19:30 IST 4 Minutes Read
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Discover how Ariv Dutta and Saksya Santosh dominated the Under-13 categories at the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships, showcasing India's promising young talent in the sport.

Key Points

  • West Bengal's Ariv Dutta won the Under-13 boys' title at the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships on Thursday.
  • Karnataka's Saksya Santosh clinched the Under-13 girls' title, blanking Ishani Gogoi in the final.
  • Uttar Pradesh's Rajvardhan Tiwari secured the U-11 boys' title, while Haryana's Phalgun Gupta won the U-11 girls' title.
  • The U-13 boys' semifinals saw Ariv win 3-0, while Arunim survived a gripping five-game battle against H. Tanish.
  • Quarterfinals for U-13 boys provided significant drama, with several matches going the distance before finalists were decided.

West Bengal's Ariv Dutta and Saksya Santosh of Karnataka notched up impressive wins in the finals to clinch the Under-13 boys and under-13 girls titles at the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships here on Thursday.

U-13 Finals Dominated By Young Stars

Ariv needed less than 25 minutes to wrap up the final, beating Arunim 12-10, 11-8, 5-11, 11-5 in boys final, while Saksya blanked Ishani Gogoi from Assam 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 in the girls summit clash at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Hall.

 

The U-11 boys final went down to the wire, with Uttar Pradesh's Rajvardhan Tiwari emerging champion after edging out West Bengal's Debanshu Chakraborty 3-2.

In the all-Haryana girls final, Phalgun Gupta outmanoeuvred statemate Mahi Kumar 3-1 to lift the trophy.

Rajvardhan made a strong start but surrendered the next two games to Debanshu before pulling things back and sealing the title. Phalgun, meanwhile, held firm despite dropping the third game in a deuce, and wrapped up the contest in style.

Road To The Finals: Semifinal Showdowns

Ariv and Arunim booked their places in the U-13 boys' final, with contrasting semifinal victories.

Ariv won 3-0 over Raayan Borthakur of PSPBA, taking the opening game 11-3 before getting stretched a bit in the next two. Arunim, meanwhile, survived a gripping five-game battle against Tamil Nadu's H. Tanish, prevailing 3-2 in a match that stretched until the final points.

The U-13 girls semifinals were far more straightforward, though Pehel Gupta of UP made Ishani work hard. Ishani recovered from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Pehel 11-8, 6-11, 8-11, 12-10, 11-6. Sakshya, on the other hand, secured a more comfortable passage in the final, beating Assam's Divija Paul 3-0.

The U-11 boys semifinals produced two convincing victories. Rajvardhan defeated Maharashtra's Nakash Mahajan 3-0, while Debanshu was equally dominant against West Bengal's Arjun Sen, completing an 11-0, 11-5, 12-10 victory to seal his place in the final.

In the U-11 girls semifinals, Mahi defeated Haryana's Shreeja Aggarwal 3-1, recovering after dropping the third game to close out the contest in four. Phalgun also advanced after a hard-fought four-game encounter with Punjab's Inaaya, winning 9-11, 14-12, 11-5, 12-10.

The win became easy when Phalgun surrendered the opening game and edged a crucial second game that went beyond the regulation 11-point mark.

Dramatic Quarterfinal Encounters

The U-13 boys quarterfinals provided considerably more drama.

Ariv and Arunim both progressed, but their routes to the semifinals were very different. Ariv defeated Suchet Dharennavar 3-0, while Arunim also beat Rajdeep Biswas by the same margin. However, the latter contest was anything but routine. Arunim had to dig deep in the second game before edging it 22-20 after a series of deuces.

The other two quarterfinals went the distance.

Raayan Borthakur fought back strongly to defeat his opponent 3-2 and secure his place in the semifinals, while H. Tanish looked in control after taking a 2-0 lead. His opponent, however, mounted a comeback to win the next two games, and then force a deciding fifth game before Tanish eventually prevailed.

The contrasting quarterfinals set up a U-13 boys semifinal line-up in which Ariv and Arunim ultimately emerged as the finalists.

But the U-13 girls semifinals saw no drama as Ishani and Sakshya each secured identical 3-0 wins to enter the final.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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