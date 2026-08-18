How Ariha Pangambam Conquered Challenges To Win Historic Gold

Manipur's Ariha Pangambam has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first Indian to clinch a gold medal in the senior women's individual event at the Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships, inspiring aspiring gymnasts across the nation.

Key Points Manipur's Ariha Pangambam secured India's first-ever gold medal in the senior women's individual event at the Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships.

The historic triumph, a culmination of 12 years of dedication, aims to inspire a new generation of young Indian gymnasts.

Ariha overcame significant challenges, including adapting to a wooden competition floor, which differs from standard Indian training surfaces.

Her journey involved a strategic switch from artistic to aerobic gymnastics, guided by coaches who recognised her affinity for dance and music.

Despite moments of frustration and anxiety, Ariha's perseverance led to this groundbreaking achievement for Indian sports.

Manipur's Ariha Pangambam on Tuesday said she hopes her historic gold-medal triumph at the Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships, organised in the Philippines earlier this month, will inspire more young athletes in the future. The 22-year-old Ariha became the first Indian to win gold in the senior women's individual event at the competition, organised from August 4-7, which she said was the culmination of her hard work over the last 12 years.

"Winning this medal felt very special because I was able to do something for my country, and I felt proud of myself," Ariha told PTI here on Tuesday. "But the more important thing is that I was able to set an example and I hope I can inspire young gymnasts so that they can achieve this success like me someday in the future. "Winning the gold medal was an amazing feeling. When I heard our national anthem playing on the podium and received the medal, it meant a lot to me. At that moment, I felt proud because I had achieved something not just for myself, but for our entire country," Ariha added.

Overcoming Competition Challenges

Ariha said the biggest challenge in the competition was performing on a wooden floor, which was different from what gymnasts usually train on in India. "The competition was quite challenging because the floor there was different from what we usually train on in India. They had a wooden floor, whereas we normally train on rubber or interlocking mats," Ariha said.

"Although India has one such floor, most gymnasts do not get the opportunity to train on it regularly. We only got one day of podium training before the competition, so adjusting to the floor was difficult not just for me, but for many gymnasts from India."

Ariha's Journey To Aerobic Gymnastics

While Ariha wants to add more accolades to her career, she said a crucial point in her fledgling career was choosing aerobic gymnastics as her discipline. "I was able to achieve this because of the support of my parents and my coach. Through these 12 years of journey, there was a time that I was frustrated, and in panic and I got anxiety because I was not increasing the difficulty elements or the skills that I wanted to achieve," Ariha said.

"I started with artistic gymnastics but after one-and-a-half years, I changed it to aerobic gymnastics. My coach suggested that because as a kid, I used to enjoy dance and music... it would suit me better if I change. Because, in aerobic gymnastics, we do it along with music, we express the music."

Inspiration And Future Aspirations

"Even though we do have difficulty elements, they (coaches) felt that it would suit me more, so I took up aerobic gymnastics. One thing in regards to my development was in skills, because, as I said, I was totally frustrated at one point of time because I was not seeing any improvement. But then I thought, why should I give it up?" Ariha added.