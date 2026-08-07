India's Ariha Pangambam Secures Historic Gold In Aerobic Gymnastics

Indian gymnast Ariha Pangambam has made history by clinching the nation's first-ever gold medal in the senior women's individual event at the prestigious Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships.

Key Points Ariha Pangambam is the first Indian to win gold in the senior women's individual Aerobic Gymnastics event.

She secured the gold medal at the Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships.

Ariha achieved a winning score of 19.100 in the final competition.

Her performance included high scores for artistry, execution, and difficulty.

This victory marks India's maiden gold in the Aerobic Gymnastics individual event.

Ariha Pangambam has become the first Indian to win a gold medal in the senior women's individual event of the Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships.

The Indian gymnast topped the podium with a score of 19.100 in the final, finishing ahead of the continental field to claim India's maiden gold in the event.

Ariha earned 8.650 for artistry, 7.600 for execution and 2.850 for difficulty to seal the title.

"A great achievement for us. Did very well. Kudos to her and her coach," Gymnastic Federation of India president Sudhir Mital said.