Indian Winter Olympian Arif Mohammad Khan is calling for significant investment in Gulmarg's skiing infrastructure to provide better training facilities for athletes and boost India's chances of winning medals in international winter sports competitions.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy JSW Sports/X

Key Points Arif Mohammad Khan urges the sports ministry to develop skiing infrastructure in Gulmarg for better training.

A fully developed training facility in Gulmarg is needed for at least five months to prepare athletes for international events.

Arif believes India can win medals at the Asian level in 10-15 years with proper investment and infrastructure.

The Khelo India Winter Games provide a platform, but strategic investment in infrastructure and support systems is crucial.

Arif highlights the need for a national federation to understand and address the requirements of winter sports athletes.

Two-time Winter Olympian Arif Mohammad Khan has urged the sports ministry to develop proper skiing infrastructure in Gulmarg so that Indian athletes can train for global competitions and aim for medals at the Asian level.

Arif, who achieved the country's best show in men's slalom race at the recently-concluded Winter Olympics in Italy, said India need at least one fully developed training facility on the slopes of Kangdoori in Gulmarg, with a long competitive season, to help the country's top skiers prepare for international events.

The Need for Enhanced Infrastructure

"We need at least one fully-developed infrastructure in Gulmarg that can function for a good five months," he said.

A full season of "at least five months till April-end" is needed to train and compete on the slopes of Kangdoori in Gulmarg to prepare Indian athletes, said Arif, who recently finished 39th in Milano-Cortina Games.

"I can guarantee we will win medals at the top Asian level in 10-15 years," added Arif.

Arif's how bettered Kishore Ratna Rai's performance by 10 places that was achieved at the 1988 Winter Olympics, Calgary.

Arif also hailed the government's flagship winter sports initiative.

"Six editions of the Khelo India Winter Games have provided an incredible platform to athletes but now we have to look at ways of winning medals at major global competitions," he said.

Arif further said his performance had helped put India "in the global ski map".

He said the country now needs to invest more strategically in winter sports infrastructure and support systems.

Since 2020, all six editions of the Khelo India Winter Games have been held in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, while Leh in Ladakh has been hosting the ice events since 2024.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already announced that the 2027 edition of the Khelo India Winter Games will be expanded into a 15-day event in a bid to develop Gulmarg as a global winter sports destination.

Arif, who learnt his skiing on the slopes of the Pir Panjal mountains, welcomed the plan, saying combining sports with tourism could boost winter sports in the country.

"We have the athletes and there are ones who can be better than me. But we are missing infrastructure, coaches and funding.

"Given the government's intention to develop winter sports, I can see better things in the future."

Inspiring Future Generations

The 36-year-old also said his Winter Olympics result should inspire youngsters to take up winter sports seriously.

Saying his finish at the Winter Olympics should inspire youngsters to take up winter sports as a career, Arif felt that a national federation was required immediately to understand the requirement of athletes.

"The government is doing a lot through its policies to streamline governance in sports bodies. Winter sports like skiing needs immediate government intervention and full support," he said.

Arif is currently training three young skiers -- two from Jammu and Kashmir and one from Himachal Pradesh -- and believes the country has enough talent in the hill regions.

"There are a lot of talented athletes in the hilly states and Union Territories. Some skiers are also emerging from South India but the availability of year-round facilities is a major handicap.

"At least, skating has all-weather facilities in Dehradun and Leh, Gulmarg can be a priority now," Arif pointed out.