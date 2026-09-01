'Thank You For Making History With Us': Messi's Teammates Express Gratitude

Argentine football stars Lautaro Martinez, Leandro Paredes, Emiliano Martinez, and Alexis Mac Allister have shared heartfelt tributes to Lionel Messi following his decision to retire from international football, acknowledging his immense influence on their careers and the national team.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi with Argentina teammate Lautaro Martinez. Photograph: Lautaro Martinez/Instagram

Key Points Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football over a month after Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 final loss and days after his father's demise.

Lautaro Martinez praised Messi's leadership, resilience, and the life lessons he imparted beyond his on-field achievements.

Leandro Paredes expressed his shock at the news and thanked Messi for his impact as an Argentine, teammate, and friend, highlighting his legacy and greatness.

Emiliano Martinez credited Messi for making him a world champion and helping him achieve unimaginable heights in his career.

Alexis Mac Allister also extended his gratitude to Messi for his contributions both on and off the pitch.

Argentina footballers Lautaro Martinez, Leandro Paredes, Emiliano Martinez and midfielder Alexis Mac Allister expressed their gratitude to teammate Lionel Messi following his announcement to retire from international football on Monday, with both players reflecting on the impact the veteran forward had on their careers and the national team.

Messi announced his international retirement over one month after his side, Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 final loss to Spain by 1-0 and just days after the demise of his father, Jorge Messi. Messi's father died on August 8 in the central Argentine city of Rosario at the age of 68.

Lautaro Martinez's Emotional Tribute

IMAGE: Leandro Paredes's Instagram post. Photograph: Leandro Paredes/Instagram

In an Instagram post, Lautaro Martinez, who featured alongside Messi in the 2026 World Cup, shared an emotional message for the Argentine legend:

'From the first hug to the last... Leo, I don't know if there are enough words to thank you for everything you did for us. Beyond everything you achieved on the field, I'll always cherish everything you taught us off it: to never give up, to keep trying after every setback, to work quietly, and above all, to always believe in ourselves.'

'Your leadership wasn't just about the goals, assists, or titles, but about the example you set for us all these years representing our national team. You left me and all my teammates with so much more than memories. You left us with lessons we'll carry with us for the rest of our lives,' he added while thanking Messi for his guidance and the many moments they shared.

'Thank you for every piece of advice, every talk, every training session, every hug, and every moment shared. Thank you for making history with us and for allowing us to be a part of your story. We're going to miss you so much, captain. We'll be eternally grateful to have shared this journey with you. Thank you for everything, captain,' Martinez said.

Paredes and Emi Martinez Reflect on Messi's Legacy

IMAGE: Argentina keeper Emi Martinez's Instagram post thanking his captain. Photograph: Emi Martinez/X

Meanwhile, Leandro Paredes said that he "wasn't ready" for Messi's retirement announcement, thanking him for his impact as an Argentine, teammate and friend.

'I thought I was ready for this news, but clearly, I wasn't. THANK YOU, For everything you did for me--as an Argentine, as a fan of the national team, as a teammate, and as a friend! Words fall short when it comes to you, your legacy, and your greatness -- not just as a player, but above all as a person. I am so lucky to have played alongside you during this beautiful journey with our national team -- your national team. I love you, Enano!! May you always be very happy! Our country will be forever grateful to you for everything you made us experience,' he wrote in an Instagram post.

Posting on his Instagram, Emi Martinez thanked Messi for "making him a world champion and helping me reach heights I never imagined possible."

'Captain, Words aren't enough to express everything you did for us and for the entire Argentine people. All I can do is thank you for making me a world champion and helping me reach heights I never imagined possible. My respect, always. Thank you,' the Chelsea keeper wrote.

Meanwhile, Mac Allister, who plays for Premier League giants Liverpool, wrote: 'Thank you for everything you gave us inside and outside the pitch.'