The Argentine Football Association is exploring a significant collaboration with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to establish a 'Centre of Excellence', aiming to elevate football training standards across the city's schools and academies.

Key Points The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is exploring a collaboration with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for a 'Centre of Excellence' to impart international-standard football training.

The proposed centre aims to provide high-quality football training across schools and academies in Navi Mumbai, officials said on Friday.

An AFA delegation recently visited the NMMC headquarters, noting Navi Mumbai's modern sports infrastructure makes it a priority destination in India.

A detailed project report outlining the framework, methodology, infrastructure, and expected support has been requested from the AFA delegation to advance the proposal.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is exploring a collaboration with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to set up a 'Centre of Excellence' to impart international-standard football training across schools and academies in the city, officials said on Friday.

Navi Mumbai's Football Development Plans

An AFA delegation recently visited the NMMC headquarters to hold detailed deliberations on the initiative, noting that Navi Mumbai's modern sports infrastructure makes it a priority destination in India, an official release stated.

To take the proposal forward, the AFA delegation was asked to submit a detailed project report outlining the overall framework, implementation methodology, required infrastructure and the support expected from the civic body. Decisions on the project's future planning and execution will be taken after examining the report, the release said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat, Leader of the House Sagar Naik, Sports, Cultural and Youth Welfare Committee Chairman Girish Mhatre, and Sports Department Deputy Commissioner Abhilasha Mhatre, along with Deputy Consuls of Argentina Ezequiel M. Chabay and Joel Balejos and the AFA delegation.