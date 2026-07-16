Argentina stage dramatic comeback to beat England 2-1 in World Cup semi-final

Argentina showcased their remarkable comeback ability, stunning England with two late goals orchestrated by Lionel Messi to secure a 2-1 victory in a thrilling World Cup semi-final clash.

IMAGE: : Argentina's Lionel Messi is congratulated by England's Harry Kane after the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points England took the lead through Anthony Gordon's goal in the second half but failed to defend their advantage.

Argentina, known for their comebacks in the tournament, equalised in the 85th minute through Enzo Fernandez, assisted by Lionel Messi.

Lautaro Martinez scored the winning goal in stoppage time, heading home another expert cross from Messi.

England manager Thomas Tuchel's substitutions and passive tactics after taking the lead were criticised.

Lionel Messi's shift to the right wing proved pivotal, allowing him to deliver dangerous crosses that led to both Argentine goals.

The art of "closing shop" and defending a lead is far from being mastered, as the World Cup has vividly demonstrated, and England paid a heavy price for sitting back after going ahead in Wednesday’s semi-final against Argentina.

Anthony Gordon’s goal 10 minutes into the second half put England on course for a place in the final, but like teams before them in this tournament, they were undone by Argentina’s ability to conjure up the most unlikely of comebacks as they went on to win 2-1.

Argentina's Resilient Comebacks

In Atlanta one week ago, the holders had fought back from 2-0 down with 11 minutes left against Egypt in the round of 16 and they booked their place in the final with another dramatic comeback.

It was no escape act, rather a furious fightback in a match of high tension with fired-up players and a gripping atmosphere in the stadium.

Fingers have been pointed at the changes England manager Thomas Tuchel made, and they proved to be mistakes, but even if the German's team had had the best attacking intentions and gone looking for a second goal, it can be impossible to resist when Lionel Messi begins to dictate the game.

“I had no feeling that an offensive substitution would help,” Tuchel said. “Instead, we stayed in our 4-4-2 but became passive, conceding a lot of chances and couldn’t turn the ball possession in our favour.”

Messi's Influence and England's Defensive Lapse

England had done well to largely keep a handle on Messi for the first hour, with Elliot Anderson consistently snapping at his heels and others closing down any space he managed to create in midfield. When the 39-year-old master retreated to the right wing, there might have been smiles of satisfaction at his presumed exile from the game, but all it did was forge another avenue for Argentina to launch their comeback.

Messi began whipping in dangerous crosses. Nico Gonzalez's header was expertly stopped by Jordan Pickford and Alexis Mac Allister crashed his header flush against the post with such force that it rebounded almost outside the penalty area.

England’s defence was scrambling, and it seemed only a matter of time before it would be breached.

The 85th-minute equaliser was no close-in effort, however, but a shot from outside the area from Enzo Fernandez that a fatigued Jude Bellingham failed to close down. Messi had set up Fernandez with a pass from the wing, and as the game headed into nine minutes of stoppage time, so came the coup de grace. Messi crossed expertly again and Lautaro Martinez gleefully headed home.

Aftermath and Managerial Criticism

England had 12% of the possession from the time that Gordon opened the scoring to Martinez’s winner 38 minutes later.

“He (Tuchel) played his cards very early in the hope he’d hang on,” said former England striker Alan Shearer. “And it’s backfired. But Argentina are world champions for a reason because it’s not only about ability, but know-how and attitude when things are going against you.”