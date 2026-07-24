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Argentina World Cup winner Otamendi calls time on international career

July 24, 2026 09:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Veteran Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi, a pivotal figure in their 2022 World Cup triumph and two Copa America victories, has officially announced his retirement from international football after 17 illustrious years.

Nicolas Otamendi has represented Argentina in four World Cups

IMAGE: Nicolas Otamendi represented Argentina in four World Cups. Photograph: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points

  • Nicolas Otamendi has retired from international football after a distinguished 17-year career with Argentina.
  • The defender was a key part of the Argentina squad that won the 2022 World Cup and secured two Copa America titles.
  • Otamendi made 139 appearances for his country and participated in four World Cups.
  • His final international match was the recent World Cup final in the United States, where Argentina lost to Spain.
  • Otamendi recently joined River Plate after a successful 16-year career in European club football.
 

Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, bringing the curtain down on a 17-year career during which he won the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles.

The 38-year-old centre back made 139 appearances for his country and was part of the squad that reached this year's World Cup final in the United States, in which the defending champions were beaten 1-0 by Spain.

A Storied International Career

"Today I have to write the most difficult words of my career," Otamendi posted on Instagram. "As fate would have it, my last match was a World Cup final. It wasn't the result we wanted, but I'm leaving with my head held high, knowing that this team gave it their all right up to the very last second.

"Thank you, Argentina, for allowing me to fulfil the dream of becoming a world champion."

Club Career and Future

Otamendi recently joined Argentine giants River Plate after ending a successful 16-year spell in Europe, where he played for Porto, Valencia, Manchester City and Benfica. He represented his country at four World Cups.

Source: REUTERS
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