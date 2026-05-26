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Home  » Sports » Argentina sweats over Messi hamstring injury before World Cup

Argentina sweats over Messi hamstring injury before World Cup

2 Minutes Read

May 26, 2026 09:59 IST

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi left Sunday’s 6-4 Major League Soccer victory after clutching the back of his thigh following a free kick. Photograph: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points

  • Lionel Messi suffered muscle fatigue in his left hamstring during Major League Soccer action for Inter Miami CF.
  • The 38-year-old was substituted in the 73rd minute against the Philadelphia Union after appearing to clutch his thigh.
  • Argentina begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 title defence against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City.

Lionel Messi is dealing with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring less than three weeks before the start of the World Cup, Inter Miami said on Monday after the Argentine forward was forced off in his final club match before the tournament.

Inter Miami confirms Messi suffering from hamstring fatigue

Messi, 38, left Sunday’s 6-4 Major League Soccer victory over the Philadelphia Union in the 73rd minute after clutching the back of his thigh following a free kick.

"After undergoing further medical tests this Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring," Inter Miami said in a statement.

 

Scaloni hopeful star forward will recover in time

"The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress."

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos had downplayed the issue after the match, saying Messi appeared fatigued after playing on a "heavy" pitch.

Major League Soccer is now pausing for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni included eight-times Ballon d'Or winner Messi in a provisional 55-man squad announced earlier this month, ahead of the defending champions’ opening match against Algeria in Kansas City on June 16.

Messi captained Argentina to their third World Cup title in Qatar in 2022 and is expected to lead the team again in what could be his sixth appearance at the tournament.

Source: REUTERS
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