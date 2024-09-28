News
Argentina star banned for disrespectful acts

Argentina star banned for disrespectful acts

September 28, 2024 10:54 IST
Emiliano Martinez

IMAGE: Argentina's Emiliano Martinez celebrates with the Copa America's trophy. Photograph: Rodrigo Valle/Reuters

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez has been suspended for two matches by FIFA for "offensive behaviour", the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said in a statement on Friday.

Martinez will miss Argentina's next South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup against Venezuela and Bolivia in October.

 

The Aston Villa goalkeeper has been suspended over incidents in matches against Chile and Colombia earlier this month.

In the Chile game, his first since winning the Copa America in the United States, Martinez celebrated by making a lewd gesture with the trophy, as he did after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After the loss to Colombia, the 32-year-old hit a local television camera.

"Damian Emiliano Martinez is being held responsible for his offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play," the AFA said in a statement, adding that it disagreed with the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's decision.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Barcelona fans banned for Champions League game
PIX: Bangladesh fan says 'not attacked' but 'fell ill'
Bhaker shrugs off Olympic fame: 'Nothing has changed'
Goodbye Maggie!
S Africa's record-breaking partnership stun Ireland
Are Young Indians Risking Heart Attacks?
Mumbai's batting star Musheer injured in road accident
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

'Virat Kohli Is The Champion, The King'

National Hero Neeraj Chopra Returns to India

