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Argentina retailers hit by wave of fake World Cup merch

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May 29, 2026 18:25 IST

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Argentina’s World Cup excitement has triggered booming sales of counterfeit jerseys and trading cards, worsening pressures on textile businesses already struggling with inflation and rising cheap imports.

Lionel Messi-Jersey

IMAGE: A fans holds the jersey of Lionel Messi during a match featuring Argentina. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta/Reuters

Key Points

  • Argentina’s World Cup excitement has driven a sharp rise in counterfeit jerseys and unofficial soccer trading cards across Buenos Aires.
  • Retailers say falling purchasing power and expensive official merchandise are pushing consumers toward cheaper imitation products.
  • Local textile businesses warn that counterfeit sales and increased low-cost imports under President Javier Milei are deepening pressure on the industry.

World Cup fever in Argentina, home of the defending champions, has boosted sales of counterfeit jerseys and soccer trading cards, sparking protests from retailers who are already under pressure from President Javier Milei's market-opening policies.

The main shopping streets of Buenos Aires are flooded with hats, flags, mate gourds and t-shirts in patriotic light-blue and white colors.

Counterfeit Jerseys Surge Amid Economic Pressure

 

Argentina's World Cup victory in 2022 "makes people who don't even like soccer feel that passion," said Fabian Castillo, head of the Buenos Aires commerce chamber.

But he suspects more than 70 percent of the Argentine national team jerseys sold on the street are counterfeit. Around the world, many consumers say they knowingly buy low-priced imitations because of the often high prices of official jerseys.

      • Messi to lead Argentina's Qatar heroes at 2026 FIFA WC

Retailers Struggle as Cheap Imports and Fakes Rise

That is particularly the case in Argentina, where residents' purchasing power has dropped as salaries have failed to keep up with inflation. The sales of counterfeit goods add to other challenges facing the local textile industry, which has seen factories close due to an increase of cheap imports under Milei.

Lucas Aranda, a textile merchant from the province of Buenos Aires, sells national team jerseys for 40,000 pesos ($28) each, about a quarter the cost of originals.

Counterfeits have also spread to the popular soccer stickers that children -- and many adults -- collect to complete their World Cup albums. While originals can be found at convenience stores, cheaper "alternatives" are offered online.

The World Cup kicks off next month, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Argentina's first match is against Algeria on June 16.

Source: REUTERS
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