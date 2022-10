A giant mural by artist Martin Ron depicts the late football legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

IMAGE: Sunday, October 30th, marks Maradona's 62nd birth anniversary. All photographs: Gustavo Garello/Getty Images

IMAGE: A boy wearing a Boca Juniors jersey walks past the giant mural of the greatest Argentine footballer ever (Sorry, Leo Messi).

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com