Argentina, France, Germany in Davis Cup Last 8

IMAGE: Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz got the better of Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki and Takeru Yuzuki to seal Germany’s place in the last eight of the Davis Cup on Saturday. Photograph: Cathrin Mueller/Reuters

Argentina and France joined Germany in qualifying for the Davis Cup Last 8 with victories over the Netherlands, Croatia and Japan respectively on Saturday.

Germany did not need Alexander Zverev as Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz booked their place in Bologna, Italy, with a 6-3, 7-6(4) win over the Japanese pair of Yosuke Watanuki and Takeru Yuzuki for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the second qualifying round.

Germany were the first team to join host Italy in the final round in November.

Later, Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos won five straight games for a 6-3, 7-5 win over the Netherlands' Sander Arends and Botic van de Zandschulp to put Argentina through against last year's runner-up.

Corentin Moutet got his second singles win in as many days to send France through 3-1 with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Marin Cilic.

Also, Denmark were leading Spain 2-0, Belgium was 2-0 up against Australia, and the United States were 1-1 with the Czech Republic in Delray Beach, Florida.