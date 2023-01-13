News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Argentina scrape past SA in hockey World Cup opener

Argentina scrape past SA in hockey World Cup opener

January 13, 2023 17:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Argentina's players celebrate after Casella Maico scores what turned out to be the match-winner in the men's hockey World Cup opener against South Africa in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

IMAGE: Argentina's players celebrate after Casella Maico scores what turned out to be the match-winner in the men's hockey World Cup opener against South Africa in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Photograph: Hockey India/Twitter

Former Olympic champions Argentina were made to toil by world No.14 South Africa before registering a 1-0 win in the opening Pool A match of the FIH men's hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

After a barren and hard-fought first two quarters, Argentina, the 2016 Olympic champions, scored the winner in the 42nd minute through a field effort from Casella Maico.

 

But it was far from rosy for the Los Leones as South Africa pressed hard in the first quarter but failed to convert their chances into positive results.

In the second quarter, Argentina came back strongly and secured three penalty-corners in succession but wasted all as South Africa defended stoutly.

After the change of ends, South Africa had the first shy at the goal in the form of a penalty-corner but the opportunity was wasted.

Argentina broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute when Casella capitalised on a counter-attack and scored a brilliant field goal from Toscani's pass.

Down a goal, South Africa came out attacking in the fourth and final quarter, but the Argentine defence stood firm to stifle their opponents’ forays.

Argentina will take on world No.1 Australia on January 16 in Bhubaneswar, while South Africa play France in their next pool match on the same day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Bidding for Ronaldo-Messi prestige seat tops $2.6m
Bidding for Ronaldo-Messi prestige seat tops $2.6m
Messi shortlisted for FIFA Best Men's Player award
Messi shortlisted for FIFA Best Men's Player award
PIX: Felix sent off on debut as Chelsea lose again
PIX: Felix sent off on debut as Chelsea lose again
Markets end up on easing inflation; metal, IT shine
Markets end up on easing inflation; metal, IT shine
Shah reviews J-K security scenario post-twin attacks
Shah reviews J-K security scenario post-twin attacks
Conflict of interest complaint against Binny dismissed
Conflict of interest complaint against Binny dismissed
The Shehzada Arrives!
The Shehzada Arrives!

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Malaysia Open: Prannoy loses in quarters

Malaysia Open: Prannoy loses in quarters

'The Marathon showcases Mumbai'

'The Marathon showcases Mumbai'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances