'Argentina are a real nuisance': Del Bosque warns Spain

Former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque issues a strong warning to the Spanish national team, urging them not to underestimate Argentina in the highly anticipated World Cup final, highlighting Argentina's tactical strength and experience.

IMAGE: Vicente Del Bosque urges Spain to stay cautious. Photograph: Vincent Kessler/Reuters

Key Points Former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque warns Spain against underestimating Argentina in the World Cup final.

Del Bosque describes Argentina as a "real nuisance" and a tough, experienced opponent.

He cites Argentina's comeback win over England as proof of their quality and resilience.

Despite favouring Spain, Del Bosque urges caution due to Argentina's difficult playing style.

The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is scheduled for Sunday at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque has warned the national team not to underestimate Argentina ahead of the World Cup final, describing their opponents as a "real nuisance" and urging Spain to remain cautious.

Del Bosque led Spain to World Cup victory in 2010, when they beat the Netherlands 1-0 in South Africa.

Del Bosque's Assessment Of Argentina's Threat

"Argentina are a tough team to play against—a real nuisance, if I may use the word—and they know exactly what they need to do," del Bosque told the El Pais newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.

Del Bosque pointed to Argentina's comeback victory over England as evidence of their quality.

"I see the final as favouring Spain, but they need to be wary of the Argentines, given how difficult they are to face and their experience," he said.

The 75-year-old also praised Spain's performances at the tournament and backed them to lift the trophy.

"In the matches we have watched, the game was played exactly on the national team's terms; they dominated the situation and demonstrated both assurance and confidence," he added.

The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.