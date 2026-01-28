HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Sports » 'Are we animals in a zoo?' Swiatek rages at AO 2026

'Are we animals in a zoo?' Swiatek rages at AO 2026

January 28, 2026 11:54 IST

'The question is, are we tennis players or are we animals in the zoo, where they are observed even when they poop?'

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek suffered a straight-sets loss to fifth seed Elena Rybakina. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

World number two Iga Swiatek joined a growing chorus of players demanding more privacy off the courts at the Australian Open after cameras captured Coco Gauff in a post-match meltdown that the American said should have been a personal moment.

Key Points

  • Iga Swiatek criticises Aussie Open surveillance, asking, 'Are we tennis players or animals in a zoo?' 
  • Players lack privacy off-court, with incidents like Coco Gauff’s post-match meltdown being broadcast globally. 
  • Other Grand Slams offer sanctuary areas, highlighting Melbourne Park’s constant observation and scrutiny. 

The incident occurred after Gauff's 59-minute quarter-final defeat by Elina Svitolina, when the American retreated behind a wall near the match call area deep in the bowels of the stadium to repeatedly smash her racquet on the ground.

Unbeknownst to the third seed, cameras recorded her every move and the video was broadcast to viewers around the world, with Gauff saying she was unhappy that there was no privacy anywhere except the locker room.

 

"The question is, are we tennis players or are we animals in the zoo, where they are observed even when they poop?" Swiatek told reporters after she lost 7-5, 6-1 to Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

"Okay, that was exaggerating obviously, but it would be nice to have some privacy. It would be nice also to have your own process and not always be observed."

American Amanda Anisimova also said she knew players did not have much privacy at Melbourne Park, adding that she "kept my head down" until she reached the locker room.

"There are good moments obviously that people see and that's fun. Then, when you lose, there are probably not-so-good moments," Anisimova said.

"The video of Coco that was posted, it's tough, because she didn't have a say in that."

STARK CONTRAST TO OTHER MAJORS

Top players are finding themselves under constant surveillance, with Swiatek highlighting the stark contrast between tournaments.

Swiatek, who also went viral in a clip when she was not allowed inside the venue after forgetting her accreditation, noted that other Grand Slams like the French Open and Wimbledon provide sanctuary areas off-limits to cameras and fans.

"There are some spaces that you can at least go when you need to. But there are some tournaments where it's impossible and you are constantly observed, if not by the fans ... then by the cameras," she said.

"For sure, it's not simple. I don't think it should be like that because we're tennis players. We're meant to be watched on the court and in the press."

"It's not our job (to) be a meme when you forget your accreditation. Oh, it's funny, for sure. People have something to talk about, but for us I don't think it's necessary."

When asked whether she had spoken to the tournament's organisers about the subject, Swiatek shrugged and said: "What's the point?"

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
