Are Ronaldo, Georgina Tying the Knot?

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner hints at engagement with diamond ring. Photograph: Georgina Rodríguez/Instagram

After eight years together, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez may have just taken a major step forward in their relationship.

Georgina set social media abuzz by posting a photo of a dazzling diamond ring on her finger, captioned, 'Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas. (Yes, I do. In this life and all my lives).'

While fans speculate about a possible engagement, Ronaldo has yet to share any confirmation on his own social platforms.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez confirmed their relationship publicly in early 2017, making their debut as a couple at the FIFA Football Awards in Zurich.

Georgina, an Argentine-born Spanish model and social media influencer, has been a constant companion throughout Ronaldo's journey.

Now 40, Ronaldo is a father to five children.

His eldest, Cristiano Jr., born in 2010 when Ronaldo was 25. Ronaldo has full custody and has kept the identity of Cristiano Jr.'s mother private. Cristiano Jr. is now part of the Al-Nassr youth academy.

In 2017, Ronaldo welcomed twins Mateo and Eva via surrogacy in the United States.

Georgina is the mother of their daughter, Alana Martina, born later in 2017.

The couple's youngest, Bella Esmeralda, was born in April 2022. Tragically, the couple lost a twin brother, Ángel, shortly after birth.

Whether this dazzling ring marks the beginning of a new chapter or simply a celebration of their enduring bond, one thing is clear -- their story is far from over.