Are FIFA Officials Partial To Messi?

Lionel Messi's historic FIFA World Cup scoring record is now at the centre of a heated debate, as controversial refereeing decisions in recent matches against Austria and Algeria spark renewed allegations of favouritism towards the Argentine superstar and his national team.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's first goal against Austria. Photograph: Troy Taormina/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi achieved a new FIFA World Cup scoring record, adding to his legendary career.

His record-breaking goal against Austria was marred by a controversial referee decision, with critics alleging a foul was missed in the build-up.

Another incident involving Messi in a match against Algeria, where he avoided a card for a challenge, further fuelled accusations of favouritism.

The Algerian Football Federation reportedly filed a complaint to FIFA regarding the unpunished challenge.

Lionel Messi made history yet again on Monday, June 22, night, breaking the FIFA World Cup scoring record,adding another remarkable achievement to an already legendary career.

No football fan doubts Messi's greatness but for many, the story wasn't just about his record-breaking goal against Austria.

Instead, the attention quickly turned to the officials.

The incident added to the perception of favouritism towards Messi and Argentina. Whenever a major decision goes the Argentine way, the same questions seem to resurface.

Controversial Refereeing Decisions Spark Debate

The debate centered on the build-up to Messi's opening goal. Moments before Argentina launched the attack, Alexis MacAllister appeared to bring down Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager from behind without winning the ball. The referee allowed play to continue, Argentina surged forward, and Messi eventually found the net.

Neither the referee nor VAR intervened.

For many, that decision was difficult to understand.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel was among those who questioned the call, arguing that the foul should have been given before Argentina's attack ever developed.

His comments quickly spread across social media where fans debated whether Argentina had once again benefited from a crucial refereeing decision.

Messi's Goal Under Scrutiny

The controversy arrived just days after another heated debate involving Messi during Argentina's opening victory against Algeria.

Despite delivering a brilliant hat-trick in that match, one incident overshadowed his performance. During a challenge with Algeria Captain Aissa Mandi, Messi appeared to drag his studs across the defender's calf.

Referee Szymon Marciniak awarded a foul but took no further action. There was no yellow card, no red card, and no VAR review.

The Algerian Football Federation reportedly escalated its concerns by filing a formal complaint to FIFA, claiming that Messi should have been sent off and questioning why the incident was not reviewed more thoroughly.

Past Controversies And Allegations Of Favouritism

This is not a new discussion. During Argentina's successful 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar, the team received five penalties in seven matches -- more than any side in a single tournament.

While several of those decisions were widely accepted, others fuelled accusations that officials were giving Argentina the benefit of the doubt.

Are these decisions simply part of football, or do Messi and Argentina benefit from favouritism?

Opinions remain divided.