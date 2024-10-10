News
Home  » Sports » Lakshya Sen, other Indians shown door in Finland

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 10, 2024 21:46 IST
Lakshya Sen

IMAGE: India's Lakshya Sen went down fighting in the pre-quarterfinals of the Arctic Open on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshya Sen/X

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen squandered a one-game advantage to lose to Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the pre-quarterfinals of the Arctic Open badminton tournament in Vantaa, Finland, on Thursday.

The 23-year-old toiled hard for one hour 10 minutes before going down 21-19, 18-21 15-21 to his seventh seeded opponent in the second round.

It was a tough day for India, as all the country's shuttlers lost their matches, ending their challenge at the Super 500 tournament.

 

Indian qualifier Kiran George, who had defeated World No. 25 Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei on Wednesday, was brushed aside 17-21, 8-21 by fifth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the men's singles event.

Malvika Bansod meekly surrendered 15-21, 8-21 to Ratchanok Intanon in the women's singles contest.

Unnati Hooda and Aakarshi Kashyap also lost their respective round of 16 games.

Unnati went down 10-21, 19-21 to Canada's Michelle Li, while Aakarshi lost 9-21, 8-21 to second seed Han Yue of China.

The mixed doubles pair of Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath lost 12-21, 15-21 to the Chinese combine of Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi .

In the final Indian match of the day, the women's doubles pair of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost 8-21, 10-21 to top seeds Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning.

Source: PTI
