Archery World Cup Stage 1: Men's recurve team assures second medal

IMAGE: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai beat Spain 6-2 in the semi-final at Archery World Cup Stage 1, Florida, USA on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, SAI Media/X

A jet-lagged Dhiraj Bommadevara, who landed in the US just hours before the competition due to visa issues, showed remarkable composure on Thursday to guide the Indian men's recurve team into the final at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Auburndale, Florida, USA.

The fifth-seeded Indian team, also comprising seasoned campaigners Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das, defeated Spain 6-2 to assure the country of a second medal at the season-opening World Cup.

India will now face third-seeded China in the gold-medal clash on Sunday.

India had already opened their account with a bronze medal from the compound men's team event on Wednesday.

Despite barely recovering from his long journey, Dhiraj stood tall alongside his senior teammates in a commanding performance.

The first set was tied 54-54, but the Indians edged ahead in the second set by a slender 55-54 margin, thanks to three 9s and two 10s -- including one 'X' (closest to the centre).

Leading 3-1, India held their nerve in the third set for another tie (56-56), before dominating the fourth and final set.

While the Indians shot 56, the Spaniards slipped with two 8s to manage only 53, sealing India's 6-2 victory.

Women's recurve team knocked out

Earlier, there was disappointment for the women's recurve team, which crashed out after a 2-6 loss to hosts USA.

The Indian trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Anushka Kumari, who were also affected by delayed arrival due to visa issues, struggled from the start, hitting the 8-ring eight times and slipping into the 7-ring twice.

India managed just 52 in the first set as the USA started strongly with 56.

Both teams shot 52 in the second set, followed by a 55-all tie in the third, but the Americans finished strongly with a near-flawless 58 in the fourth set, while India could only score 53.