Rediff.com  » Sports » Archery WC: Indian recurve mixed team bag bronze

Archery WC: Indian recurve mixed team bag bronze

Source: PTI
June 23, 2024 16:16 IST
IMAGE: India's mixed doubles pair of Bhajan Kaur (extreme right) and Dhiraj Bommadevara (left) clinch the bronze medalin the Recurve Mixed team event after beating Mexico 5-3, at the Archery World Cup, in Antalya, Turkey, on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/X

Indian recurve mixed team of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Bhajan Kaur produced an excellent performance to rally past Mexico and clinch a bronze medal in the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya, Turkey, on Sunday.

 

Trailing 0-2 after conceding the opening set, the Indian team produced a flawless round to bring it level and seal a stunning 5-3 (35-38, 40-39, 38-37, 38-38) win over their Mexican opponents Alejandra Valencia and Matias Grande.

This was India's third medal from the meet and the archers will be in the hunt for two more medals when Dhiraj and Ankita Bhakat compete in their respective individual semi-finals later in the day.

Bhajan Kaur in action

IMAGE: Bhajan Kaur in action. Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/X

Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur bagged a gold medal, while Priyansh bagged a silver on Saturday. 

Source: PTI
