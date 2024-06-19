News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Archery World Cup: India compound teams qualify as top seeds

Archery World Cup: India compound teams qualify as top seeds

Source: PTI
June 19, 2024 00:06 IST
Jyothi Surekha Vennam 

IMAGE: Jyothi Surekha Vennam. Photograph: Kind courtesy India All Sports/X

Youngster Priyansh and veteran Abhishek Verma qualified as fourth and fifth seeds to lead India's top-spot finish in the men's compound section of the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya on Tuesday.

 

Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched the second spot, while world champion Aditi Swami took the 10th spot as the women's compound team also topped the standings in the qualifying round.

Priyansh and Verma shot 710 points for a fourth-fifth place finish on 10+X count, while Prathamesh Fuge (705) was the next best Indian at 20th place.

The India men's team topped with 2125 points, ahead of Italy (2121) and France (2118).

Jyothi shot 705 points for the second spot, one point behind Mexico's Andrea Becerra who took the top spot.

Aditi and Parneet Kaur (696 points) were the next best Indians at 10th and 14th spots respectively.

In team placings, India (2100) finished ahead of Mexico (2098) and the USA (2086).

All eyes would be on the Olympic discipline recurve archers who begin their campaign on Wednesday, aiming to grab team Olympic quota places on rankings.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

