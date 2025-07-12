HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Archery World Cup: Compound mixed team to vie for bronze

Archery World Cup: Compound mixed team to vie for bronze

July 12, 2025 00:02 IST

India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat Turkey's Hazal Burun to reach the women's compound semi-final on Friday

IMAGE: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat Turkey's Hazal Burun to reach the women's compound semi-final on Friday. Photograph: World Archery/X

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur stormed into their respective semi-finals, while the mixed team stayed in contention for a bronze medal as India's compound archers kept their campaign alive at the Archery World Cup Stage 4 in Madrid on Friday.

Reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi, the top seed, defeated Hazal Burun of Turkey 147-144, while seventh seed Parneet edged past Oznur Cure Girdi, also of Turkey, 142-141 to make the last four.

 

Both will face different opponents in the semi-finals, giving India a chance to secure a double podium finish in the women's individual compound event.

However, the men's compound archers disappointed in the individual category.

Top seed Rishabh Yadav exited in the second round, losing 141-143 to Italy's Michea Godano. Aman Saini and Priyansh also bowed out early.

In the mixed team event, the top-seeded Indian pair of Jyothi and Yadav, who had shattered the qualifying world record with a total of 1431 points on the opening day, fell short of expectations, losing to 12th-seeded Netherlands 152-155 in the semi-finals.

They will now face El Salvador for the bronze medal on Saturday.

The Indian pair started strongly, dropping just one point to take the first end 39-38.

But an eight in the second end proved costly as the Netherlands bounced back to win the end by one point and level the scores at 77-all.

A flawless third end from the Dutch, shooting four Xs, gave them a two-point lead at 117-115.

Another wayward eight from India in the final end sealed their fate as the Dutch closed out the match 38-37.

Meanwhile, the recurve archers continued to disappoint.

The mixed team pair of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara crashed out after a 1-5 lose to Switzerland in the opening round, producing a dismal show with just two 10s from 12 arrows.

They lost the first set 36-37, tied the second at 35-all, but faltered badly in the third with just 34, allowing Switzerland to clinch the match comfortably.

