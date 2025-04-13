HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Archery World Cup: China deny India gold in recurve team

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read
April 13, 2025 22:01 IST

Archery

IMAGE: This was India's third medal of the season-opening event. Photograph: World Archery/Instagram

India clinched a silver medal in the men's recurve team event at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 after the trio of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Atanu Das went down 1-5 to China in the final, in Auburndale, USA on Sunday.

This was India's third medal of the season-opening event, with a fourth one still in sight as Dhiraj remained in contention in the men's recurve individual event slated later in the day.

Earlier, India had secured a gold in the compound mixed team event and a bronze in compound men's team.

 

Abhishek Verma narrowly missed out on a podium, finishing fourth in the compound men's individual section.

In the recurve team gold medal clash, both India and China began evenly, sharing the first set 1-1 with identical scores of 54.

The Indian trio had two 10s and two 9s, but faltered with a pair of 8s that proved costly.

The Chinese team of Li Zhongyuan, Kao Wenchao, and Wang Yan stepped up in the second set, hitting four 10s to take a 3-1 lead.

India, meanwhile, again slipped into the red ring with another 8, losing the set 55-58.

Needing to win the third set to stay alive, the Indian team once again stumbled, managing only 54 as China edged them out 55-54 to seal the gold. China also bagged the bronze.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
