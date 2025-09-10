HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Archery Worlds: Indian men make an early exit!

Archery Worlds: Indian men make an early exit!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 10, 2025 11:12 IST

x

Dhiraj Bommadevara

IMAGE: The experienced Dhiraj Bommadevara was beaten by Olympic champion Mete Gazoz in the opening round of the individual event. Photograph: Archery Association of India/X

Indian men's recurve archers endured a disappointing outing as all of them bowed out in the individual rounds, failing to make the medal stages at the World Championships, in Gwangju, South Korea on Wednesday.

Debutant Rahul was the most impressive among the trio, making the third round (last-32) before going down 5-6 (8-10) to Aleksandre Machavariani of Georgia in the shoot-off.

The 21-year-old held a commanding 5-3 lead but faltered in the last two sets, once again exposing India's mental frailties under pressure in the Olympic recurve category.

After drawing the opening set 28-all, Rahul shot a perfect 30/30 in the second and edged the third 28-27 to go 5-1

up.

Needing only a draw in the fourth, he faltered with an 8 as Machavariani fired three 10s to stay alive.

The Georgian then took the fifth set 28-27 to force a shoot-off, where Rahul managed an 8 against his rival's perfect 10.

Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara, the most experienced of the trio, had the toughest draw as he ran into former Olympic champion Mete Gazoz in the opening round.

The top-ranked Indian lost 2-6 after drawing the first set 29-all.

The second set was closely fought, but Gazoz's two 10s gave him a 29-28 edge.

 

The Turkish archer extended his lead to 5-2 with another 29-28 in the third.

Dhiraj drew the fourth 29-all, but it was not enough to stop Gazoz from sealing the win.

Neeraj Chauhan, meanwhile, was outclassed 0-6 by Uzbekistan's Bobrajabov Bekzod, losing in straight sets 27-29, 27-28, 26-29.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Ronaldo Equals World Cup Qualifying Record!
Ronaldo Equals World Cup Qualifying Record!
Stitches On Lip, Haaland Hits 5 Goals For Norway!
Stitches On Lip, Haaland Hits 5 Goals For Norway!
Heartbreak for India in AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
Heartbreak for India in AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
Guess How Much Hardik's Watch Costs!
Guess How Much Hardik's Watch Costs!
Alcaraz, Sabalenka Are 'Twins'!
Alcaraz, Sabalenka Are 'Twins'!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

iPhone 17: A Big Leap Forward

webstory image 2

Baby Prawns With Methi: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Animals & Birds Idioms You Should Know

VIDEOS

Tamannaah's Stunning Look Will Leave You Speechless!1:02

Tamannaah's Stunning Look Will Leave You Speechless!

Leaders Congratulate CP Radhakrishnan on V-P Election Victory4:03

Leaders Congratulate CP Radhakrishnan on V-P Election...

PM Modi felicitates VP-Designate CP Radhakrishnan2:37

PM Modi felicitates VP-Designate CP Radhakrishnan

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV