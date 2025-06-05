HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Archery WC: Indian women's compound team in quarters

Archery WC: Indian women's compound team in quarters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 05, 2025 00:17 IST

Madhura Dhamangaonkar has also earned a bye in the second round of the individual compound event

IMAGE: Madhura Dhamangaonkar has also earned a bye in the second round of the individual compound event. Photograph: World Archery/X

Madhura Dhamangaonkar continued her impressive run, finishing fourth in the compound women's qualification round, helping India secure the third seeding and a direct entry into the quarterfinals at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya, Turkey, on Wednesday.

Madhura, who made a remarkable comeback to the international circuit last month, after three years, had bagged three medals -- an individual gold, a silver in the women's team event, and a mixed team bronze with Abhishek Verma at the Shanghai Stage 2.

In Antalya, she finished just three points behind South Korea's Han Seungyeon (603).

With her top-four finish, Madhura has also earned a bye in the second round of the individual compound event.

 

Among other Indian women in the fray, Chikitha Taniparthi was the next best at 11th, while multiple World Cup gold medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam had a modest outing, ending 19th in the rankings.

In the men's compound category, India secured fifth-place in team event. Rishabh Yadav was the best among the Indian trio in individual qualification, finishing 13th, while veteran Abhishek Verma and reigning world champion Ojas Deotale were placed 29th and 34th respectively.

The recurve events saw a mixed day for India.

In the men's qualification round, Dhiraj Bommadevara was placed 13th, Atanu Das was 15th, and Parth Salunkhe, who won a bronze at the previous World Cup stage, ended 26th as the team ended with a fifth ranking.

The Indian women's recurve archers, however, struggled.

Former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari finished 35th, while Ankita Bhakat (33rd) was the best-placed Indian. Simranjeet Kaur ended 54th, as the women's team ended at 12th.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

