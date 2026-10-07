India's Archery Stars Ready For APL Season 2 Challenge

Get ready for intense archery action as the second season of the Archery Premier League (APL) kicks off in Hyderabad on Thursday, showcasing Olympic medallists and India's triumphant Asian Games stars in a unique, fast-paced format.

Photograph: Ruben Sprich/Reuters

Key Points The second season of the Archery Premier League (APL) begins on Thursday in Hyderabad, featuring Olympic medallists and Asian Games stars.

The six-team franchise competition will run from October 8 to 18, bringing together top recurve and compound archers.

APL Season 2 introduces a faster shooting format, with archers allotted an average of just 15 seconds per arrow.

Asian Games gold medallist Chikitha Taniparthi and former World No. 1 Deepika Kumari expressed excitement about the league's unique challenges.

The league features 48 Indian and international archers across six teams, culminating in the final on October 18.

Olympic medallists and India's Asian Games stars will be in focus as the second season of the Archery Premier League gets underway here on Thursday, with the six-team franchise competition bringing together leading recurve and compound archers from India and abroad.

The return of APL, after a successful first season in New Delhi, coincides with India's sensational performance in Aichi-Nagoya that saw the country's archery contingent emerge as the best in the field, ahead of powerhouses South Korea. Now, the country's star archers will take center stage from October 8 to 18 at People's Plaza in Hyderabad's Necklace Road.

Unique Format And Faster Pace

This time, the medal-winning archers will be involved in a completely different setting -- shooting against their own national teammates in some cases and with a quicker shooting deadline, with each arrow allotted an average of just 15 seconds in a thrilling format.

The APL will also witness recurve and compound archers going up against each other, another novelty that makes this franchise league stand out from regular World Archery events on the international circuit. The league also unveiled an anthem and mascot as part of the proceedings on Wednesday.

Archers Share Their Experience

Chikitha Taniparthi, fresh from her gold medal-winning exploits at the Asian Games, said she learned from watching the top archers in APL's first season and that helped her refine her game.

"During the first season of APL, playing for the Chola Chiefs, I learnt a lot about managing pressure under the faster shot clock of 15 seconds per arrow as well as learning techniques from my teammates while watching them train. It helped me a lot in getting better as an archer, and played a part in winning a gold medal at the Asian Games," she said at the launch event of APL Season 2 in the city on Wednesday.

For Chola Chiefs' Deepika Kumari, who has seen a lot of changes in archery over nearly two-decade-long career, the APL truly stands out.

"It's completely new, and the time is technically 15 seconds to shoot but we sometimes get even less than that. It's very interesting for all of us. And I think the juniors have got a lot of help in this because there has been a good performance at the Asian Games. And the upcoming cadets are also improving a lot. It is challenging for me too, I hope this season goes well too," the former World No. 1 said.

Exciting Opening Day Matches

On the opening day, the first of three matches will see the repeat of last year's exciting title clash between Rajputana Royals and Prithviraaj Yodhas.

In the second match, two archery stalwarts from India will go head-to-head when Jyothi Surekha Vennam's Kakatiya Knights take on Dhiraj Bommadevara's Mighty Marathas.

After her pathbreaking Asian Games campaign, recurve archer Kumkum Mohod will be hoping to build on it for Chero Archers alongside the likes of Atanu Das when they take on Chola Chiets, boasting talent like Deepika Kumari and Chikitha Taniparthi.

League Structure And Teams

The six-team league has a total of 48 Indian and international archers competing across recurve and compound disciplines. Each team has a mixed squad of eight archers, with the competition following a double round-robin format.

In each match, four archers shoot two arrows per set, competing for two points per iteration. At the end of the league, the top four teams at the end of the league stage will advance to the semi-finals, culminating in the final on October 18.