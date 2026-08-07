Archer Jadhav finds Shane Watson's winning formula

Indian archer Sahil Jadhav is leveraging insights from former Australian cricketer Shane Watson's self-help book, 'The Winner's Mindset', to enhance his mental fortitude and manage pressure as he prepares for the highly anticipated Asian Games.

IMAGE: Archer Sahil Jadhav draws inspiration from Shane Watson’s book as he prepares for the Asian Games. Photograph: Sahil Jadhav/Instagram

Key Points Archer Sahil Jadhav is using Shane Watson's 'The Winner's Mindset' to improve his mental game for the upcoming Asian Games.

The book has provided Jadhav with valuable knowledge on managing pressure and maintaining focus during competitions.

Jadhav overcame seven years of struggle to win his first national title in 2024, followed by international success at the World University Games and an Archery World Cup bronze.

He believes the Indian archery squad needs to address minor errors and pressure-induced chokes to compete effectively against global powerhouses.

Jadhav credits SAI's National Centre of Excellence for providing ideal training conditions and facilities crucial for his international success.

When archer Sahil Jadhav picked up former Australian cricketer Shane Watson's self-help book 'The Winner's Mindset', all he wanted was it to be engaging enough to reduce the time he spent scrolling his phone.

A month into the book that promises to bring the "best version of you to every game and to life", Jadhav says he has also gained useful insights into managing pressure at big events as he gears up for the Asian Games in Japan in September-October.

"I started reading a book called 'The Winner's Mindset' by Shane Watson around a month ago. My initial intent was to reduce the time I spent scrolling my phone. However, I have received valuable knowledge on how to deal with pressure and keep myself focussed during competitions," Jadhav said during an interaction with SAI (Sports Authority of India) Media.

Insights from 'The Winner's Mindset'

In the book, the former T20 swashbuckler uses his in-game experiences to prescribe "easy-to-understand mental skills framework that helps one be performance ready for every situation, eliminating stress and anxiety."

Mental strength and patience are qualities which Jadhav has required throughout his career. The 25-year-old endured seven years of disappointment before winning his first national title that also helped him break into the Indian squad.

It was the support and sacrifices of his family that kept Jadhav going during those difficult years.

"I took up archery quite late, at the age of 19. But my family was extremely supportive. In fact, my family have sacrificed more than me. They stood by me during those difficult years and supported me in every way possible.

"I took seven years to win my first medal at the national level. It was a test of patience and grit as every year I used to miss out by extremely small margins," Jadhav recalled.

Recent Success and Future Goals

Jadhav won his first national medal in 2024 -- a gold -- before tasting international success by emerging champion in the individual category and clinching a team silver at the World University Games last year.

The Satara native is in good form this year, having clinched a bronze medal in the men's individual compound event at the Archery World Cup 2026 Stage 2 in Shanghai.

"As I stood on the podium, I thought about my parents, their sacrifices and all the struggle I had to undergo over these last few years," he said.

While he is confident about his personal form, Jadhav feels that the Indian squad needs to pay attention to the "minor details" in order to upstage global archery powerhouses such as South Korea, China and Japan at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Addressing Team Challenges

"The selection trial for the Indian squad is the toughest in the world. If we have managed to earn our spots in the Indian team, it means we have the potential to beat the best in the world.

"However, sometimes our archers choke under pressure, make minor errors or slip up by one or two points. We lost bronze medals at three World Cups in this manner," he said.

"We need to address this issue. If we give our 100 percent, there should be no problem."

Jadhav is currently training at SAI's National Centre of Excellence here and the Asian Games will be his biggest international assignment so far.

"Conditions here are perfect for training. I have training at SAI for the last 3-4 years. We owe a lot to SAI since they take care of our training, lodging, food, equipment and other facilities.

"In fact, SAI is a crucial factor behind the international success I have achieved," he said.