Manchester City are expected to appeal financial breaches, while the verdict’s wider fallout could involve the Premier League, FA, HMRC and potential compensation claims from football stakeholders.

IMAGE: A drone view shows the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City in Manchester, UK. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Key Points Manchester City are expected to appeal findings that they breached Premier League financial rules over several seasons.

City deny wrongdoing and are expected to argue that Abu Dhabi’s government partly funded the disputed sponsorship deals.

The FA and HMRC are examining the potential implications of the independent commission’s findings.

The case could lead to further legal action, with rival clubs, players and agents potentially pursuing compensation claims.

Manchester City are expected to press ahead with an appeal against findings that they breached Premier League financial rules by today's deadline, opening a fresh chapter in a case that has already become one of the most significant in English football.

Club Denies Wrongdoing, Cites Evidence

The club has consistently denied wrongdoing, and indicated they will challenge an independent commmission's findings that they used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.19 billion) over nearly a decade.

City have said they have a body of "irrefutable evidence" that will clear the club's name, and are expected to argue that the government of Abu Dhabi - not the club's owners - partly funded the sponsorship deals.

The Football Association said they are closely monitoring the case.

"The Independent Commission's decision has significant implications for the integrity of the game," the FA said in a statement on Friday.

"We are carefully considering the decision and its implications and will take action where appropriate."

The Premier League's new fast-track rules state that an appeal hearing must be held within 12 weeks of an appeal being lodged, with a decision due within 30 days of the hearing concluding.

City, however, are expected to argue the rules were not in place when they were originally charged in February 2023.

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FA and HMRC Examine Fallout

The breadth of the fallout facing Manchester City extends well beyond football sanctions.

On Thursday, the chair of the Treasury Committee asked Britain's tax authority ​HMRC what action it was taking in response to the Premier ‌League's findings.

Meg Hillier said she had written to HMRC Permanent Secretary JP Marks following the publication on Tuesday of the independent commission ruling that the club had committed "well over 100 individual breaches ​of the Premier League Rules across the course of many seasons".

Sports lawyers have predicted years of further litigation as rival clubs, players and agents assess whether they may have grounds to pursue compensation claims connected to the case.