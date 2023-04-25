News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Apologetic Spurs players to reimburse travelling fans

Apologetic Spurs players to reimburse travelling fans

April 25, 2023 20:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspurs suffered an embarrassing 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur's players will reimburse the club's supporters who paid for tickets for their 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle United at St James' Park over the weekend, the north London club said on Tuesday.

The players also apologised for their performance and said they would do everything to make a comeback as they fight for a top-four finish with six games left in the Premier League.

The defeat also led to Spurs sacking interim coach Cristian Stellini on Monday, with Ryan Mason taking over head coach duties until they find a replacement.

 

"As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger. It wasn't good enough. We know words aren't enough in situations like this but believe us, a defeat like this hurts," Spurs' players said in a statement.

"We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind, we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St James' Park.

"We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us."

Spurs are fifth in the standings with 53 points, six points off fourth-placed United but having played two games more.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Faf du Plessis Leads The MVP Race
Faf du Plessis Leads The MVP Race
Can Haalaand break Salah's goal record?
Can Haalaand break Salah's goal record?
'Insaaf Ke Sipahi stands with wrestlers'
'Insaaf Ke Sipahi stands with wrestlers'
Asia C'ships: Indian shuttlers face uphill task
Asia C'ships: Indian shuttlers face uphill task
Injury update: Two Chelsea players out for season
Injury update: Two Chelsea players out for season
Bengal: Mob flouts Sec 144, sets police station afire
Bengal: Mob flouts Sec 144, sets police station afire
New salary: A-I pilots seek Ratan Tata's intervention
New salary: A-I pilots seek Ratan Tata's intervention

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

'We share love like always'

'We share love like always'

Injury update: Two Chelsea players out for season

Injury update: Two Chelsea players out for season

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances