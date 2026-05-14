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Aparna Wins Gold At Sanda World Cup In Macau

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 18:24 IST

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Indian wushu player Aparna secured a gold medal at the Sanda World Cup in Macau, marking a significant victory in the women's 52kg category.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mepung Lamgu/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mepung Lamgu/X

Key Points

  • Aparna wins gold in the women's 52kg category at the Sanda World Cup in Macau.
  • Aparna defeated reigning world champion Thi Phuong Nga Ngo of Vietnam in the final.
  • This is India's first gold medal at the Sanda World Cup.
  • Aparna avenged her previous loss to Ngo at the World Wushu Championships in Brazil.

Indian wushu player Aparna clinched a gold medal in the women's 52kg category in the 11th Sanda World Cup in Macau on Thursday.

Aparna's Victory Over World Champion

Aparna beat reigning world champion Thi Phuong Nga Ngo of Vietnam in straight sets in the final.

 

This was India's first gold in the event which began on May 12, according to Wushu Association of India.

Sweet Revenge For Indian Athlete

It was a sweet revenge for Aparna who had lost to the same opponent in the final at the World Wushu Championships in September 2025 in Brazil.

Understanding Wushu Disciplines

Competitive wushu is split into two main branches -- Taolu and Sanda.

Taolu is a combination of gymnastics and martial arts, and competitors are judged and given points on their movements which include stances, kicks, punches, balances, jumps, sweeps and throws .

Sanda is a modern unarmed combat sport that developed from traditional wushu techniques, and primarily makes use of punching, kicking, throwing, wrestling and defensive techniques.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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