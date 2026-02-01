AO 2026: 'Djokovic, what you're doing is really inspiring'

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates alongside the trophy after winning the Australian Open men's singles against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz praised Novak Djokovic as an inspiration and gave a shout-out to compatriot Rafael Nadal after downing the Serbian great in four sets on Sunday to claim his first Australian Open title.

Key Points Alcaraz beats Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to win his first Australian Open and complete a career Grand Slam.

The 22-year-old called Djokovic 'really inspiring' and praised Nadal, saying it was an honour to share the court with them.

Alcaraz, 22, celebrated becoming the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam by winning all four majors after overhauling Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 at floodlit Rod Laver Arena.

Alcaraz praises legends Djokovic and Nadal

"You're talking about how I'm doing the things, amazing things, but what you're doing is really inspiring," the Spaniard said at the trophy ceremony after grabbing the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

"Not only for the tennis players, but the athletes, all the persons around the world. And for me, as well.

"For me, I just enjoyed so much watching you play. It's been an honour sharing the locker (room)."

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates alongside Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion and a two-time Australian Open winner, was front row at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday and grinned as he watched his compatriot rally from a set down to become the second Spaniard to claim the title.

"It's a bit weird seeing Rafa in the stands," Alcaraz said, addressing Nadal.

"I think it's the first time as a professional because I know you watched me when I was 14 or 15 years old.

"It's such an honour playing in front of you, we had great battles on the court and it was an honour sharing the court with you. Thank you for being here."