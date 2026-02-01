HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » AO 2026: Alcaraz stuns Djokovic to win first Australian Open

AO 2026: Alcaraz stuns Djokovic to win first Australian Open

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 01, 2026 17:43 IST

x

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the Australian Open men's singles against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz played dream-wrecker to Novak Djokovic again as he floored the record-chasing Serb 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 for a first Australian Open title and became the youngest man to win all four majors.

Key Points

  • Alcaraz beats Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to win first Australian Open. 
  • At 22, he becomes the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam. 
  • Alcaraz denied Djokovic a record 25th Slam, dominating in a historic final. 

Denying Djokovic an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title, the 22-year-old Spaniard celebrated his seventh at a frenzied Rod Laver Arena where he lost to the same man in last year's quarter-finals.

 

Alcaraz rewrites history

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic congratulates Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Don Budge's record as the youngest career Slam winner had stood for nearly 88 years since winning the 1938 French Open two days before his 23rd birthday.

Alcaraz's milestone may also last generations, having been achieved by one of the most devastating talents the game has seen.

Djokovic felt the full brunt of it as Alcaraz shrugged off an edgy start and ran the Serb into the ground while compatriot Rafael Nadal beamed from the front row.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with his team after winning the Australian Open men's singles. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Breaking the 10-times champion twice in each of the second and third sets to nudge in front, Alcaraz captured the decisive break at 6-5 in the fourth, claiming the contest on the first match point when Djokovic hit long.

Djokovic smiled ruefully as Alcaraz chased down pile-driving shots and returned them with interest.

It was, after all, like pages out of the Serb's playbook from his golden years.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rafa Nadal Back at Melbourne Park
Rafa Nadal Back at Melbourne Park
'She made winners, I made errors': Sabalenka on AO loss
'She made winners, I made errors': Sabalenka on AO loss
Rybakina's journey: From Moscow kid to AO champion
Rybakina's journey: From Moscow kid to AO champion
Rybakina denies Sabalenka, wins dramatic Australian Open
Rybakina denies Sabalenka, wins dramatic Australian Open
Aus Open: Fresh pair Skupski-Harrison clinch doubles crown
Aus Open: Fresh pair Skupski-Harrison clinch doubles crown

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

webstory image 2

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 3

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

VIDEOS

President Murmu offers 'dahi-cheeni' to FM Sitharaman ahead of Budget speech0:11

President Murmu offers 'dahi-cheeni' to FM Sitharaman...

Tax holiday till 2047 for foreign cloud firms: FM Sitharaman0:51

Tax holiday till 2047 for foreign cloud firms: FM Sitharaman

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in a chic casual look at Bandra0:38

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in a chic casual look at Bandra

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO