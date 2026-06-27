'Anything is possible': Cape Verde's fairytale run continues at World Cup

The inspiring journey of Cape Verde as this tiny island nation defies expectations, making history by advancing to the World Cup round of 32 where they will face World champions Argentina.

IMAGE: Cape Verde players and staff celebrate after qualifying for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time. Photograph: Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters

Key Points Cape Verde scripted history by becoming the smallest nation to reach the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup.

Cape Verde set up a round of 32 meeting with World champions Argentina in Miami on July 3.

With a population of 156,000, the Caribbean island nation is the least populous country to play in the World Cup.

The sight of Cape Verde’s players huddled around a single mobile phone as they watched the final seconds of Spain's win over Uruguay before bursting into celebration was the kind of moment FIFA had hoped for in their push for an expanded World Cup.

As was the joy in the stands in Houston on Friday as Cape Verde fans cheered, danced and shed tears when the tiny island nation of some 500,000 inhabitants set up a round of 32 meeting with World champions Argentina in Miami on July 3.

Cape Verde's Historic World Cup Qualification

IMAGE: Cape Verde coach Pedro Brito celebrates with Jovane Cabral after the match. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Cape Verde coach Bubista had said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday's 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia that earned his side second place in Group H, the World Cup is for all nations, not just the elite of the game.

As thrilling as the stories of the winners lifting the trophy may be, so too are those of teams who punch above their weight, overcome hardships just to compete, and who showcase the fighting spirit and skill that make sport so captivating.

A Dream Come True for Players and Fans

"Honestly, it’s mad. I feel like I’m in a dream," Cape Verde midfielder Deroy Duarte said. "Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always dreamed of playing in a World Cup.

"To be man of the match and make history is something I could never have imagined."Cape Verde are unlikely to advance beyond the next stage against Lionel Messi and company, but they have already written a story that will be long remembered.

"First, let’s celebrate. We’re so happy. Let’s hope all Cape Verdeans are happy too. From tomorrow, we’ll focus on the next match," said Duarte.

"It’s against Argentina, isn’t it? A tough match, but let’s believe. Anything is possible."

Cape Verde qualified for the round of 32 with three draws, with their gritty, defensive display against Spain in their opener the most impressive.

That won them new fans around the world, with Houston Stadium awash with Cape Verde t-shirts on Friday.