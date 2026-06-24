National Inter-State Championships Witness Two New Records

Discover how young athletes Anushka Yadav and Dev Meena shattered national records in hammer throw and pole vault respectively at the recent National Inter-State Championships, marking a significant day for Indian athletics.

Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points Anushka Yadav set a new national record in women's hammer throw with a massive 67.02m effort.

Yadav's throw surpassed the nine-year-old previous national mark of 65.25m set by Sarita Singh.

Dev Meena established a new national record in men's pole vault by clearing 5.47m.

Meena's performance broke the previous national record of 5.45m in the pole vault event.

These record-breaking achievements occurred on the opening day of the National Inter-State Championships.

Two national records fell on an eventful opening day of the National Inter-State Championships here on Wednesday, with 18-year-old hammer thrower Anushka Yadav springing a surprise with a massive effort.

Anushka produced a stunning 67.02m to erase a nine-year-old previous national mark of 65.25m set in 2017 by Sarita Singh.

In the men's pole vault, Dev Meena cleared 5.47m to break the previous national record of 5.45m.