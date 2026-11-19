Anushka Gupta showcased her golfing prowess by clinching the 16th DGC Ladies Open amateur golf tournament title in New Delhi with an impressive overall card of 214.

Key Points Anushka Gupta won the 16th DGC Ladies Open amateur golf tournament with an impressive overall card of 214 on Thursday.

Mehak Lohan finished second with 222, and Aahana Kashyap secured third place with 224.

Yogya Bhalla and Raza Kaur also recorded sub-par rounds during the championship.

The three-day competitive event at the Delhi Golf Club saw 112 women golfers participate.

Anushka Gupta won the 16th DGC Ladies Open amateur golf tournament with an impressive overall card of 214 here on Thursday.

Mehak Lohan finished second with 222, followed by Aahana Kashyap with 224.

Yogya Bhalla and Raza Kaur also recorded sub-par rounds during the championship.

Three days of competitive play saw 112 women golfers take to the Delhi Golf Club here.