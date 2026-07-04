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Equestrian Star Anush Agarwalla Secures Second Place In Germany Amidst Selection Controversy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 04, 2026 17:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla's recent second-place finish in Germany underscores his consistent performance, even as he navigates a significant selection controversy for the upcoming Asian Games, prompting a Delhi High Court challenge.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anush Agarwalla/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anush Agarwalla/Instagram

Key Points

  • Anush Agarwalla achieved second place in the CDI1 Prix St. Georges in Hagen, Germany, scoring 70.147% with 'Straight Horse Floriana'.
  • This strong performance occurs while Agarwalla is challenging his exclusion from the 2026 Asian Games dressage team.
  • Agarwalla, India's highest-ranked dressage rider and a 2022 Asian Games medallist, was named only as a reserve rider.
  • The Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on petitions filed by Agarwalla and Sudipti Hajela regarding their team omission.

Indian equestrian exponent Anush Agarwalla delivered another impressive performance, securing second place in the CDI1 Prix St. Georges at the Cavalliero Dressage Days in Hagen, Germany. Riding 'Straight Horse Floriana', Anush earned a score of 70.147%, finishing second among 22 competitors in a highly competitive field. His polished test and strong partnership with Floriana helped him cross the coveted 70% mark, underlining the pair's consistency on the international circuit. He finished just behind Germany's Charlott-Maria Schurmann, who won the event with a score of 72.304%.

Asian Games Selection Controversy

The result comes at a time when Anush is embroiled in a selection controversy after being left out of the four-member Indian dressage team for the 2026 Asian Games and named only as the first reserve rider. Despite being India's highest-ranked dressage rider and the country's only Asian Games individual medallist in the discipline, Anush was omitted from the main squad by the Equestrian Federation of India's ad hoc selection committee, prompting him to move the Delhi High Court. The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on petitions filed by Anush and Sudipti Hajela challenging their exclusion from the dressage team for the upcoming Asian Games. The 26-year-old had scripted history at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou by winning team gold and individual bronze in dressage, becoming the first Indian to claim an individual equestrian medal at the continental event.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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